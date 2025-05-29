“I'm calling it a wrap”: Colin Cowherd changes tune on Browns QB race as Shedeur Sanders' OTAs performance

Considering his polarizing nature, Shedeur Sanders starting for the Browns would be a sight for football fans. Deion Sanders' son arrived in Cleveland as a 5th-round 5th-roundck, and in a crowded QB room, alongside another rookie, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and veteran Joe Flacco.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has given his verdict on the Browns QB race. Cowherd is placing his money on Sanders to be the Browns' QB1.

"Let's put the numbers up for the television audience. It appears in the four quarterback derby, despite the fact that Shedeur Sanders had the fewest attempts, he was the most efficient and most productive with the fewest reps… I've seen enough. I'm calling it a wrap," Cowherd said on Thursday's episode of "The Herd."

"Shedeur should be starting. We are calling him as the projected winner in a race that is not as close as the fake news projected. You can keep selling me on Pickett, you can keep selling me on Dillon Gabriel… Now Flacco, I buy Flacco… I think he's going to win the starting job initially. I really like Flacco, but I'm calling it. I'm calling it for Shedeur," Cowherd added.

Most analysts expect Flacco to start at No. 1 in the Browns' QB race, but if Sanders continues to flash his potential, Cowherd believes the Browns can pivot towards Coach Prime's son early in the season.

Joe Flacco gets honest on mentoring Shedeur Sanders & other Browns QBs

Joe Flacco - the 39-year-old Browns QB now in his 18th NFL season - was asked at OTAs whether he plans to mentor Cleveland’s rookie signal-callers.

"It's a good question to bait somebody. If I say I don’t want to be a mentor, I look bad. If I say I do, I look like an idiot that doesn’t care about playing football."

Flacco made it clear he’s not here to play babysitter.

“I tend to try to be honest. And I've said, I'm not a mentor. I play football. In the quarterback room, there's been already a ton of times where there's learning experiences, and I have a lot of experience and I can talk on things. And hopefully they listen,” added Flacco.

