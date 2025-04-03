"He'll never be as good as Joe Burrow" - Colin Cowherd sends message to Browns on drafting Shedeur Sanders

As Shedeur Sanders might know, Joe Burrow plays football in Ohio, but not for the Cleveland Browns. As a star in Cleveland's division, Burrow serves as a constant reminder of what they could have if they hit on a drafted quarterback. Before Burrow, the Bengals were stuck near the bottom of the NFL pecking order. Now, they're respected around the league.

The Browns can draft a new quarterback this month. With Cam Ward likely to join the Titans, it could be Sanders. Speaking on Wednesday's edition of the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," the NFL analyst warned the Browns against taking the top quarterback prospect behind Ward.

“Here's the thing about Shedeur Sanders," Cowherd said. "If you're Cleveland, if you draft him, he is, at best, the third-best quarterback in that division. He'll never be as good as [Joe] Burrow. He's not that kind of prospect, and he's not Lamar Jackson. If the Steelers hit on the quarterback in the next two years, he could be four. He's not an exceptional athlete, not an exceptional arm.”

In other words, the Browns live in a difficult division and in Cowherd's eyes, Sanders won't save them. However, the team also can't afford to wave the white flag every year until a top prospect gets out of college. The Browns are in a difficult position with Burrow still in their 20s. Things aren't going to get easier in the near future.

Exploring options for Browns if they don't draft Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders at Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward will be available for the Browns to take, no matter what. However, if Ward is selected first and the Browns don't choose Sanders, what then? Two impressive prospects are still available for the franchise and a third option.

Abdul Carter had been projected to join the Browns by many before news broke that the team's owner was officially out on Deshaun Watson. If the Browns don't select Sanders, Carter would return to being the top choice. Putting him alongside Myles Garrett could create a pass rush duo as impressive as any in the NFL. The Penn State prospect logged 12 sacks in his final season.

Travis Hunter, the WR/CB prospect out of Colorado, is expected to be drafted in the top five, so joining the Browns could make sense as well. Hunter could help set up the offense for whoever the Browns go all-in on in 2026, or he could beef up the secondary until the quarterback arrives, and then he could switch to being a wide receiver. Hunter adds options for the Browns if they decide to take the long play.

Lastly, the Browns could trade back to any spot in the first round to add a stockpile of picks and a talent later. Will the Browns decide to take Shedeur Sanders anyway?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," and H/T Sportskeeda.

