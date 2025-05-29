“How many did Deion Sanders buy?”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders leading rookies in jersey sales

Shedeur Sanders is showing flashes of immense potential during the Cleveland Browns' offseason program. Despite entering OTAs at the bottom of Cleveland's quarterback depth chart, Sanders has shown out during the early parts of the offseason as he looks to make his case to win the starting quarterback job.

Ad

Despite falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders remains one of the most popular rookies in his class. After a memorable career at Colorado, the quarterback's immense popularity has spread to the NFL, where his jersey sales numbers have surpassed those of all his rookie peers so far this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to Sanders' status as the No. 1 selling rookie jersey in the NFL this offseason. Some accused the QB's father - NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders - of buying his son's jersey in bulk.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"How many 1000s did @DeionSanders buy," one fan questioned.

"80% are in Deion's garage," another fan added.

"All for him to become a journeyman quarterback who will play for 5-8 teams in his career," a third fan harshly posted.

Ad

Others showed support for the Browns' rookie signal-caller.

"Their closets must now be rather empty," one fan commented.

"Still going strong," a second fan chimed in, showing support for Sanders.

"Proof that most people are completely manipulated by the media hype," a third fan added.

Shedeur Sanders outperforms Browns QBs on Wednesday

Though Shedeur Sanders entered OTAs as the last quarterback in line for the Browns, he's made the most of his reps behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Pickett, Flacco and Gabriel split the majority of the reps on Day One of workouts on Tuesday, leaving little room for reps for Sanders.

Ad

Sanders ultimately missed out on both 11-on-11 throwing periods as coach Kevin Stefanski split the reps among the three quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart. On Wednesday, the former Colorado QB showed up in a big way despite facing limited reps for the second day.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders completed seven of his nine pass attempts during Cleveland's throwing session on Wednesday, three of which were touchdown passes. The rookie protected the ball, finishing the day without an interception and the highest completion percentage among the group.

The Browns' quarterback competition will heat up quickly if Sanders maintains this level of play entering mandatory minicamp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.