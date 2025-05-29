“How many did Deion Sanders buy?”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders leading rookies in jersey sales

Shedeur Sanders is showing flashes of immense potential during the Cleveland Browns' offseason program. Despite entering OTAs at the bottom of Cleveland's quarterback depth chart, Sanders has shown out during the early parts of the offseason as he looks to make his case to win the starting quarterback job.
Despite falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders remains one of the most popular rookies in his class. After a memorable career at Colorado, the quarterback's immense popularity has spread to the NFL, where his jersey sales numbers have surpassed those of all his rookie peers so far this offseason.
Fans reacted to Sanders' status as the No. 1 selling rookie jersey in the NFL this offseason. Some accused the QB's father - NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders - of buying his son's jersey in bulk.
"How many 1000s did @DeionSanders buy," one fan questioned.
"80% are in Deion's garage," another fan added.
"All for him to become a journeyman quarterback who will play for 5-8 teams in his career," a third fan harshly posted.
Others showed support for the Browns' rookie signal-caller.
"Their closets must now be rather empty," one fan commented.
"Still going strong," a second fan chimed in, showing support for Sanders.
"Proof that most people are completely manipulated by the media hype," a third fan added.
Shedeur Sanders outperforms Browns QBs on Wednesday
Though Shedeur Sanders entered OTAs as the last quarterback in line for the Browns, he's made the most of his reps behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Pickett, Flacco and Gabriel split the majority of the reps on Day One of workouts on Tuesday, leaving little room for reps for Sanders.
Sanders ultimately missed out on both 11-on-11 throwing periods as coach Kevin Stefanski split the reps among the three quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart. On Wednesday, the former Colorado QB showed up in a big way despite facing limited reps for the second day.
Sanders completed seven of his nine pass attempts during Cleveland's throwing session on Wednesday, three of which were touchdown passes. The rookie protected the ball, finishing the day without an interception and the highest completion percentage among the group.
The Browns' quarterback competition will heat up quickly if Sanders maintains this level of play entering mandatory minicamp.
