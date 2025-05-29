Browns' Shedeur Sanders makes his thoughts known about $4,647,380 rookie contract

Two of football legend Deion Sanders' sons are NFL players. After being undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, Shilo Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Shilo's younger sibling, Shedeur Sanders, was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the draft this year.

Ad

After getting a $4,647,308 rookie contract, the former Jackson State quarterback made his feelings known about becoming a Browns player. In a recently uploaded video on the "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" YouTube channel, Darius Sanders asked the 23-year-old what it's like to get his first rookie contract.

Shedeur said that "it's lit," and he's been having fun in Cleveland. The QB then praised his teammates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To get my first rookie contract? It's lit. I just go to practice every day, bro. It's no difference. ... Cleveland has been fun. They've been cool, bro, like fans, the city, everything, all the rookies and all of the players, everybody, draft picks, everybody, they real cool." [From 00:39 to 01:01]

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the video below:

Ad

Veteran NFL QB praises Shedeur Sanders

Getting a rub from a legend of the game in your rookie year is always a good thing. Recently, NFL legend Joe Flacco praised Coach Prime's son and his teammate, Shedeur Sanders. Flacco is one of the oldest QBs in the league and many believe that Sanders will give him a run for his money.

NFL analyst Daniel Oyefusi uploaded a video on X (fka Twitter) on Wednesday where Flacco said:

Ad

"Shedeur has been great. I mean, he's a lot of fun to be around in the meeting rooms. ... He's a young guy trying to learn some football and come out here and practice well and do those things. And, like I said, he's been a lot of fun. ... I probably wasn’t too far away from playing against his dad and now I’m playing with him."

Ad

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

The Browns have a very unique lineup for the upcoming season. They have a veteran playoff performer in Joe Flacco, young and hungry rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and experienced stars like Deshaun Watson (out with an Achilles injury) and Kenny Pickett. It'll be interesting to see if the franchise has a competitive season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.