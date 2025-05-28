Joe Flacco makes his feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders after almost teaming up with Coach Prime

The Cleveland Browns have a unique mix of players competing for the starting QB role in 2025. The franchise has veteran Joe Flacco, experienced players in Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, and rookies in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Flacco is one of the oldest QB's in the league at the current time and recently discussed what it has been like to compete against the son of Coach Prime for the Cleveland starting role. NFL analyst Daniel Oyefusi released a clip of the interview on X on Wednesday.

"Shedeur has been great. I mean, he's a lot of fun to be around in the meeting rooms... He's a young guy trying to learn some football and come out here and practice well and do those things. And, like I said, he's been a lot of fun... I probably wasn’t too far away from playing against his dad and now I’m playing with him." Flacco said.

The comments are high praise for Sanders by one of the most experienced and successful QB's in the NFL. Flacco is a Super Bowl Champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and a NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award winner as well. He has 45,697 passing yards, 273 total touchdowns, and 162 interceptions in his career to this point.

Meanwhile, prior to falling to the fifth round of the selection process, Sanders was once thought of as a top ten overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. However, as is evident from Flacco's recent comments, Sanders has not let that setback negatively impact his performance or mindset.

Who is favored to begin the season as the starting QB in Cleveland?

The starting QB job in Cleveland appears to be a legitimate competition where Flacco, Sanders, Pickett, and Gabriel will all get a fair chance this offseason.

Despite this expected equal chance for all of the QB's, Flacco is the favorite to be leading the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 season, according to Bet365. He currently has odds of -110 to open the new campaign as the starter. Flacco is followed by Kenny Pickett at +225, Shedeur Sanders at +400, Dillon Gabriel at +1000, and Deshaun Watson at +5000.

Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Bet365

