“This is a security nightmare”: CFB Insider delivers stern verdict on Atlanta DC’s son prank calling Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders was the highlight of the NFL draft as he slid out of the first four rounds before finally being picked No. 144 overall by the Cleveland Browns. On day two, as Shedeur's slide continued, a clip emerged on various social media platforms of a call to the quarterback from a person impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
Although it was treated as a joke at the time, on Sunday, ESPN revealed that the NFL was investigating the incident as a serious security breach and that the offender was Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
During Sunday's segment of "The No. 1 Football Show,' analyst R. J Young addressed the security breach that allowed Jax Ulbrich to obtain the contact details of Shedeur Sanders (4:10).
"How did this get to a place where you could get a peek over the shoulder and get the iPad? This is also an I. T security nightmare, right? This is a security nightmare because these sorts of phone numbers are supposed to be vaulted access," Young said.
"Do you realize how many people would be upset if this was an owner that someone got to prank call? But this happened to be Shedeur Sanders."
Following the debacle, Jeff Ulbrich's son, Jax, put out a public apology to Shedeur Sanders and his family on Instagram. According to the statement, Jax had also reached out to the former Colorado QB personally to try and make amends.
Shedeur Sanders addresses prank call and apology
According to an ESPN report, Jax Ulbrich found his father, Jeff Ulbrich's open iPad that had Shedeur Sanders' contact information. Ulbrich used the number to prank call Sanders at the height of the quarterback's slide, which was trending on various social media platforms.
During his unprecedented slide during the three-day draft process, Shedeur fronted up several times as the unexpected happened. While speaking to the media after being selected by the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback addressed the prank call that he got during the thick of things.
"It didn't really have an impact on me," Sanders said."Because it was just like, I mean, OK, like I don't feed into negativity or I don't feed into that stuff. You've seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr.'s YouTube video. My reaction to it, I don't -- it is what it is. I think of course it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."
Clips of Shedeur Sanders and his family watching the New Orleans Saints pick quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th pick emerged, just a few moments after the prank call that left all of them confused during Sanders' shocking draft slide.
