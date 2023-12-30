WATCH: Deion Sanders shows off vintage car collection ft. Mercedes 560 SEC worth over $75,000

In a recent video featured on the "Well Off Media" channel, Deion Sanders Jr. took viewers on an exclusive tour of his father's extraordinary vintage car collection.

The highlight of this showcase was the iconic 1985 Mercedes 560 SEC, a classic model that epitomizes luxury. With its timeless design and enduring appeal, the classic car is valued at over $75,000, contributing to the opulence of Coach Prime's garage.

Among the notable vehicles, there were also three cherished Chevrolet cars, lovingly referred to by Sanders as his 'babies.'

Coach Prime's diverse car collection

Deion Sanders' car collection is a statement of his love for speed, luxury and customization. Among the standout vehicles is the GMC Savana Explorer, a fully equipped van featuring heated and massaging seats, an HD TV and personalized touches from aftermarket wheels.

Sanders' Ford F-350 truck, which was once stolen, but later recovered, now boasts sleek black wheels. His Ford F-250 Diesel Crew Cab showcases distinctive modifications, including swapped-out widebody fenders.

The Ford F-650 Supertruck, affectionately named "Optimus Prime," is a unique addition to the collection with a personalized "Prime" nameplate. Sanders' penchant for personalization extends to a Smart Fortwo, displaying an all-black aesthetic with the jersey number "21" proudly displayed on the grille.

Coach Sanders rounds off his collection with a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, a full-size SUV costing $103,595. This premium vehicle purchased through Cadillac of Jackson in Ridgeland, Mississippi, features a sophisticated Dark Moon Metallic color.

The Crown Jewel: 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

The crown jewel of Sanders' vintage car collection is undoubtedly his 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. Worth a staggering $117,400, this sleek and speedy car features a Rhodium Silver Metallic exterior and a Bordeaux Red leather interior. It stands out as the most expensive and fastest car in Coach Prime's impressive lineup.

Deion Sanders Jr. shares Coach Prime's vintage scooter incident

One of the captivating stories shared by Sanders during the tour revolved around a vintage scooter from his Cincinnati Reds days. The scooter, originally red in color, was transformed with a Colorado Buffaloes logo.

Sanders recalled a memorable incident that led to his arrest when the scooter was still in its vibrant red hue. In a candid recollection, he recounted an altercation with a Riverfront Stadium guard which resulted in misdemeanor charges.

Tensions escalated when, post-game, Sanders defiantly drove his motorcycle through a restricted gate despite warnings from the guard. The incident led to Sanders' arrest, with subsequent news coverage portraying the security guard's injuries.

