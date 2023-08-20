Watch: Former Alabama star Dre Kirkpatrick goes teary-eyed after his son's commitment to Nick Saban's squad

Former Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick was overcome with emotion after his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., confirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Kirkpatrick Jr. is Nick Saban's first legacy recruit since he took over the Alabama job 17 years ago. Saban recruited the elder Kirkpatrick in 2009 and went on to win two national championships with him on the team before he left for the NFL.

Kirkpatrick was picked in the first round of the 2012 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and went on to have a ten-year career in the NFL that included stints with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

As his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over programs like Auburn and Missouri, he couldn't help himself.

The senior Kirkpatrick was reduced to tears of joy seeing his son hold up jersey No. 21 that he wore during his time under Nick Saban all those years ago.

Kirkpatrick Jr. confirmed that after being offered a scholarship after a Bama training camp in July, his decision was made.

“I knew right about a week after Alabama offered that I was going there,” Kirkpatrick said. “I took a little time to think about it and weigh my options, but the atmosphere, the chance to win, the NIL opportunities, and me having an opportunity to play for Alabama led me to call T-Rob to commit. I knew it was where I wanted to go.”

Why did Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. choose Alabama?

The younger Kirkpatrick is a 6-foot, 192 pounds prospect who plays cornerback, his dad's former position.

He is considered a three-star prospect according to On3 and is the No. 48 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 129 safety in his class.

Not only is he a legacy recruit, but Kirkpatrick Jr. also showed that he had thought through his decision to join the Crimson Tide when asked why he had opted for them.

“I remember talking to Coach Saban when I was younger. It’s a cool story to tell my family in the future,” Kirkpatrick told 247Sports. “When I was like four or five. Relationships, NIL opportunities, location, winning, legacy. I have a good opportunity to build a legacy there.”

Where is the 2024 Crimson Tide class ranked?

The recruitment of Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. adds to a talented Bama recruiting class that is ranked No. 4 in the nation behind Georgia, Ohio State and Florida State, according to 247Sports.

Nick Saban's roster was bolstered by the addition of two five-star recruits earlier in the year. Quarterback Julian Sayin committed a few months ago and was joined by fellow five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.