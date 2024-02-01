WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares fun day snap featuring Kristen Saban

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira, is close to her sister-in-law, Kristen. Both are seen together and share regular updates with fans. Keeping up with the tradition, Samira Saban shared another snippet with the fans on Instagram.

The short video features Kristen Saban looking lost and happy at the same time. Here is the video.

Kristen Saban also shared snippets of a joyous moment from the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2023 season featuring her brother Nicholas Saban's wife. She has also called Samira her best sister in her updates.

Likewise, Samira Saban was seen with Kristen on her birthday, days before the Crimson Tide played the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. The duo has been spotted together at the football games and in general.

A message from Terry Saban to Samira Saban (and others)

Nick Saban's wife, Terry, hosted a grand dinner for the women in her life just before the Rose Bowl. Her daughter-in-law, Samira, attended along with hosts of others. The attendees also received a heartwarming message from Miss Terry.

Miss Terry's message to her guests.

“In the wild, female elephants are known as fierce protectors. When one of their sisters is suffering, they circle around her. They close in tight, watch guard and even kick up dust around her to mask her vulnerable scent from predators. We’re the same. This is who we are and who we are meant to be for each other."

"Sometimes we are the ones kicking up dust with fierce love. The circle remains. Thank you for being my sister,” Miss Terry's message read.

