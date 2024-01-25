WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares glimpses of her fun moments with sister-in-law Samira during Alabama's 2023-24 season 

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shares a special bond with sister-in-law Samira Saban. They are very close and are frequently seen spending time together. On National Sisters Day, Kristen gave a shout-out to Samira with glimpses of the fun times.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to reshare glimpses of her fun moments with Samira. The video showed the duo happily dancing with victor’s joy on the field. Kristen also left a sweet message for her ‘best’ sister on the special day.

“Sister you’re the best,” Kristen wrote in the Instagram story.

The video was originally shared by Samira herself on National Sisters Day in an Instagram sticker through stories.

The duo has been a regular feature on the Crimson Tide game days when Coach Saban was still around. They spent Kristen's birthday together when the whole family took a trip to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl clash last month. They also celebrated the New Year by popping a bottle of champagne together.

Kristen Saban revealed her first reaction to dad Nick Saban's retirement

In a recent interview, Kristen Saban revealed how she reacted when her mother, Terry Saban, broke the news of Nick Saban's retirement. Like most of the ardent college football fans, she couldn't believe that it would happen.

The 28-year-old dismissed her mother's heads up and had to confirm again when the news actually became public.

“I was like, Hey, Mom, I'm on a plane. What's going on? So just like yeah, you know, I warned you. And I was like, Yeah, but I didn't think that it was like actually happening,” Kristen said on the retirement.

Kristen also said that she had to excuse herself to the plane’s bathroom to digest what had happened and sobbed tears of bittersweet joy. As the news sunk in, she made her peace with it.

