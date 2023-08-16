Johnny Manziel has become the talk of the town, given the revelations about his life in the Netflix documentary, UNTOLD: Johnny Football. Manziel's life has been a testament to the highs and lows, one barely sees in one lifetime, led by a series of good and bad decisions he made.

The turbulence we see in the story had become unbearable at a certain point for the college football star. He took to attempting suicide, as an escape from his shattering life and dreams. He speaks of his bipolarity diagnosis openly in the series, but there remains a lot that we promise to bring to you in this piece!

Johnny Manziel's Suicide Attempt: His Route to Escape

While we obviously know the retired star survived the attempt, the most pressing question is: what led him to take such a drastic measure? Former Football star Johnny Manziel opened up about his plot to commit suicide after finding out he's bipolar. He revealed,

“I got diagnosed as bipolar and I felt like it was the same as being called an alcoholic or a drug addict.”

The college football star had already been to rehab twice by then, and found it to be his ultimate solution. However, just like all of us, he had plans for his life too. Reminiscing about the time he had planned everything in his head, Johnny Manziel spoke about it to The Athletic.

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life.”

Fortunately enough, the gun malfunctioned at the time, and Manziel's attempt went unsuccessful. He says that he still did not understand what happened at the time, and the gun just clicked on him. Stunning right?

What led to the attempt and the series of bad decisions after all? Opening up to “Good Morning America” about his battles in 2018, Johnny Manziel spoke about his alcohol and bipolar disorder diagnosis. Manziel added,

“I had a sense of entitlement about what I had accomplished at that age,” adding, " I was self-medicating with alcohol. That’s what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression."

Life After Johnny Manziel: Where Are His Past Partners Now

Johnny Manziel had a hard time with relationships as well. He had a relationship with Colleen Crowley, who opened up about the domestic violence abuse. Colleen Crowley was a model and influencer at the time but is now living her life in New York.

Johnny was also married in 2018 to Selling Sunset model Breana Tiesi, who moved on after her divorce from him the following year. She is with the Oppenheim Group and is a mother to Nick Cannon's eighth child, enjoying an open relationship with him.

Johnny Manziel himself has retired from the football landscape but has chosen to open up about his struggles now. Johnny has well and truly become both an inspiration and a lesson as he made it to early success, lost it all, and gained the courage to live his life forward.