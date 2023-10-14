Ohio State Week 7 Injury Report: Updates on Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes have started the season flawlessly at 5-0 but their running game has faltered even as they've stacked up the wins despite a raft of injuries.

The most serious injury was to star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, who hurt his lower right leg while blocking for TreVeyon Henderson against Notre Dame.

Ohio State Injury Report for Week 7

The return of Harrison Jr. leaves wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson as the only notable injuries on the Ohio State Buckeyes' slate.

Emeka Egbuka's injury update

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka left the win against the Maryland Terrapins with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return for the game.

During his weekly press conference, coach Ryan Day gave an update on the player's status for the game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

“Emeka won’t be able to make it tomorrow,” Ryan Day said. “We’ll put the injury report out, but he didn’t make the trip. We’ve got plenty of guys in there that’ll do a great job. We’ve been practicing that ways this week. So we’ve got some really good guys to step in for him.”

After the game against Maryland, Day had speculated on the length that the player would be out for.

"One thing I can tell you is that's it's not going to be a long-term issue," Day said. "We'll probably have a better idea how he's doing later in the week."

Egbuka has three touchdowns on 303 yards and 22 receptions this season. On an episode of "Monday Blitz," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. explained the importance of Egbuka to Ohio State:

“Emeka Egbuka, what a player he is. And if you go back to last season, in 15 of the last 17 games, he’s had a catch of over 20 yards. He’s Mr. Consistency. He’s so reliable, so smooth. He’s in the slot most of the time making clutch, third-down catches.”

TreVeyon Henderson Injury Update

Running back TreVeyon Henderson sat out the win against Maryland in Week 6. Day said after the game that he would be available to play against Purdue.

“So, we expect them to be ready for next week,” Day said. “It was one of those things where the question was, ‘If he (Henderson) played in this game, could he have a setback if you know something happened in the game?’ The answer was yes."

It seems as if Ohio State Buckeyes' injury woes are easing and soon Ryan Day will have a complete team to choose from.