Is Caleb Williams to Commanders an imminent move after Kliff Kingsbury gets linked to Washington ahead of 2024 season?

Speculations of Caleb Williams to the Commanders have been running wild for a while now. The NFL draft is still a couple of months away, but a new development in Washington has renewed those speculations.

Kliff Kingsbury is the new offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. The relationship between Williams and Kingsbury is no secret in the football world. They worked together for the USC Trojans in the 2023 season and are thought to be tight. But does hiring Kingsbury mean that the move for the QB is imminent?

Is Caleb Williams to Commanders imminent after Kliff Kingsbury news?

While Caleb Williams to the Commanders is a possibility, it is not yet set in stone. A big move from the new Washington Commanders ownership is warranted to make it a reality. But to be practical, the ace in this case belongs to the Chicago Bears.

The Bears hold the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft via the Carolina Panthers. If they decide to move on from Justin Fields and consider Williams as the answer, there won't be much that the Commanders will be able to do. Washington has the second overall pick and will have to trade up or hope that the Bears want someone else.

According to many experts, Drake Maye might also work well in Kingsbury’s air raid offensive style. So if Caleb Williams to Commanders isn't happening, Washington might go with the North Carolina Tar Heels QB instead.

Caleb Williams' record at the collegiate level

Caleb Williams established himself as an elite QB option at the collegiate level. He had a productive two-year stint with the USC Trojans after transferring from the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021.

In those two seasons, the QB threw for a total of 8,170 passing yards, thriving in the air raid style employed in the football program. He threw 93 touchdown passes for USC while just 10 of his 888 pass attempts were picked off by the opposing defenses in those two seasons. The quarterback also won the Heisman trophy for his performance in the 2022 season.

With such a record, no doubt Caleb Williams to Commanders is what the Washington front office and the franchise fans would want. But if the Bears front office wants the same thing, they have every right to block the Commanders. The Cincinnati Bengals did it for Joe Burrow in 2020.

Who will finally get the star QB, the Bears or the Commanders? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

