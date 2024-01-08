Texas Longhorns Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, organized a shoe clearout sale on Instagram, putting up several pairs from her exquisite collection. Noteworthy, she sold a pair of stylish Louis Vuitton heels worth $821.

Loreal Sarkisian has a stylish sense of fashion and has shown it numerous times. During the 2023 season, she regularly posted her gameday look on Instagram, donning different stylish outfits. Now that the season is over for the Longhorns, she is clearing out her shoe closet, perhaps making room for newer shoes. We may see more of her again when the next season rolls around in the fall of 2024.

Here are the pair of heels the Texas Longhorns first lady sold to a lucky fan on Instagram.

Screenshot of Loreal's Louis Vuitton tri-color monogram canvas and leather matchmake heels that got sold on Instagram.

But this was just one pair of the many that went on sale online. It all started when Loreal Sarkisian posted a video of all her shoes for sale and asked fans to DM her if they were interested. She received queries from several interested customers, and all her shoes were sold shortly.

Loreal Sarkisian is a stylist; she held numerous fashion events last year, including one in Paris. But it was her showing up at the Longhorns games that won the hearts of the fan base of the Austin-based football program.

Loreal Sarkisian: A constant support for the Texas Longhorns

Loreal Sarkisian turned up for almost every game featuring the Longhorns this season, captivating fans. She shared her gameday outfits with fans on Instagram before every kickoff, making it a ritual. Further, she has constantly supported the Longhorns, helmed by her husband, Steve Sarkisian, making her a fan favorite at the Jamail Field.

During the Sugar Bowl clash between the Longhorns and the Washington Huskies, she showed up in a dazzling outfit with a $5400 Chanel bag. Her look became an instant hit with the fans, earning her the title "queen of fashion." Therefore, it was not surprising her shoe collection sold out very quickly.

