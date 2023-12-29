Travel comes with being a fan. The term fan comes from the word fanatic, which means “a person filled with excessive and single-minded zeal, especially for an extreme religious or political cause.” Any list rating how well a fan base travels will cause commotion, but these dedicated fan bases were chosen by Blue Bloods Bias.

Expand Tweet

The Best Traveling College Football Fan Bases of 2023

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#10 Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners boast a fanbase whose loyalty transcends borders, turning every away game into a crimson spectacle. Just look at the Red River Rivalry, for example. Whether it's a neighboring state or a cross-country trek, the unmistakable presence of Oklahoma fans is felt far and wide.

#9 Auburn Tigers

Auburn's traveling fan base not only adds to the spectacle of away games but also serves as a driving force, elevating the team's performance with their unyielding enthusiasm. The Plainsmen can be seen far and wide shouting “SWEET AUBURN! Loveliest village of the plain…”

#8 Virginia Tech

The distinct chants, spirited cheers, and iconic Hokie pride go with the team, turning every away venue into a home away from home. This traveling tradition not only showcases the unity of Hokie Nation but also amplifies the team's performance with an undeniable surge of fan-driven energy.

#7 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers football fan culture is a vibrant tapestry woven with passion, tradition, and a distinctive Southern flair. Known as the "Geaux Tigers" spirit, it transcends the stadium, permeating every corner of Louisiana and beyond.LSU's unique traditions, like the raucous "Neck" chant and the hauntingly beautiful "Callin' Baton Rouge," further amplify the game-day experience.

#6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State fans are used to traveling west for Rose Bowls, and they will have plenty of travel to do with the BIG 10 new additions. With the legendary Script Ohio formation to the singing of "Carmen Ohio" after each game. Ohio State fans stand as a testament to the enduring legacy of Buckeye pride.

#5 Tennessee Volunteers

Tailgates burst with Southern hospitality, featuring barbecue feasts and the infectious sounds of "Rocky Top" echoing through the air. Whether crossing state lines or staying close to home, Tennessee Volunteers travel days are a celebration of football, friendship, and the enduring fervor of the Volunteer Nation.

#4 Georgia Bulldogs

A home away from home is when the Bulldogs play in Mercedes-Benz stadium. When the Georgia Bulldogs hit the gridiron in Atlanta, it's more than just a football game—it's a spectacle, a convergence of passion and tradition. The energy is palpable as fans gather for tailgates that rival the intensity of the game itself.

#3 Clemson Tigers

The unmistakable orange-clad supporters travel in impressive numbers, creating an electrifying atmosphere that rivals the energy of Death Valley. From coast to coast, Clemson faithful make their presence known, turning tailgate lots into vibrant celebrations of camaraderie. The iconic cadence count and the rallying cry of "Hold that Tiger" echo through opposing stadiums, leaving an indelible mark.

#2 Florida State Seminoles

From the War Chant echoing through rival territories to the iconic Tomahawk Chop, FSU fans bring the essence of Tallahassee wherever they go. Tailgates become a celebration of Seminole pride, filled with the aroma of traditional fare and the sounds of camaraderie. After this past season, the fans are certainly more united than ever.

#1 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers away games are more than football contests; they're a pilgrimage for a community that stands unwaveringly behind its team, embodying the essence of Husker Nation. The distinctive "N" on fans' gear becomes a symbol of unity, whether the journey takes them to a neighboring state or across the nation.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season