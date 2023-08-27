We attempt to rank the top 10 worst weather games in college football history. Come rain, come sunshine works especially well for college football. There have been a ton of games played in the most horrid weather conditions before.

#10. Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Kicking off the worst weather games in college football list is this classic that didn't even have a fourth quarter due to the weather.

Furthermore, the fans had to be evacuated from the stadium due to the extreme lightning episodes. Michigan was awarded the 34-10 win.

#9. Oregon State vs. Oregon

This 2001 game was dubbed 'the Civil War' and would have featured as one of the genuinely worst weather games in college football history but for one thing. The conditions were only appalling for the fourth quarter.

It poured throughout, but in the fourth quarter, the floodgates really opened and rejuvenated the Ducks who scored 14 points in that quarter to beat Oregon State 17-14.

#8. Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State

This game makes an entry into the worst weather games by virtue of also being one of the weirdest.

What was supposed to be a routine late Saturday evening game was delayed due to horrendous weather conditions. Oklahoma State won 59-33 with the game finishing at 3:35 a.m. on Sunday morning.

#7. West Virginia vs. South Florida

To pay tribute to departing quarterback Pat White, the West Virginia fans were asked to wear white in 2008. When they got there, a snowstorm had left the field a bed of white.

To make it even more surreal, the Mountaineers had on white jerseys to feel included in the tribute. It snowed heavily so that it was almost impossible to see any action. Pat White led his team to a 13-7 win against Florida in those horrid conditions.

#6. USC vs. Oregon State

This 2004 game was dubbed 'the Fog Bowl', and the Trojans were bailed out by 14 fourth-quarter points to defeat the Beavers 28-20.

The game was played almost exclusively behind a curtain of fog with even the fans in the stadium unable to watch the action unfold.

#5. Washington State vs. Washington

The Martin Stadium was a maelstrom in the fall of 1992 when these teams met with temperatures dipping below 18 degrees accompanied by wind speeds of 20 knots.

Washington State won the snowy game 42-23.

#4. Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

This New Year's Eve game went to overtime to finally find a narrow winner and is the modern-day 'Snow Ball' game.

The whole game was barely visible being played amid a snowstorm that blanketed the gridiron and obscured most of the minutiae of the game.

#3. Nebraska vs. Miami

This tie made up the Gotham Bowl played in 1962 at the Yankee Stadium in New York. Only a third of the allocated 6,000 tickets sold were actually used due to the poor weather conditions.

The temperature hovered around 14 degrees and wind speeds of up to 65 miles per hour were recorded. The Cornhuskers won 36-34.

#2. Oregon State vs. Southern California

This 1967 classic was graced by Governor Ronald Reagan and O.J. Simpson played for the Trojans.

The heavens opened up, and the pitch was a slog of mud, and the game was dubbed the "Oregon State Mud Bowl." It also represented O.J.'s only regular-season loss in his college career.

#1. Michigan vs. Ohio State tops the list of worst weather games in college football history

Fondly referred to as 'the Snowball,' this game was played in 1950 during Thanksgiving Weekend. The field was covered in up to a foot of snow, and it continued to fall during the game.

It was snowing so badly that Ohio State's Vic Janowicz's hands were frozen when one of the worst weather games ended. The Wolverines won the tie 9-3 in Columbus.

Undoubtedly, with the world moving irrevocably toward a climate change disaster, we will get to see quite a few more worst weather games added to this list.