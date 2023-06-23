As we bid farewell to the previous decade, college football witnessed a power shift, with new programs rising to prominence while some traditional giants continued their dominance.

In today’s edition of our Twitterati breakdown, we explore the top five college football programs that have left an indelible mark on the new decade.

Join us as we delve into the reign of Alabama, the rise of Georgia, the perennial strength of Ohio State, and more.

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

The Alabama Crimson Tide, under the leadership of the iconic coach Nick Saban, has been the most dominant college football program of the new decade.

Throughout the Crimson Tide’s decade of dominance, Alabama’s numbers are staggering; the Crimson boast of :

35 players winning 38 1st-team All-American honors featuring Mark Barron, Barrett Jones, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, each being honored twice

34 offensive players taken in the NFL Draft

4 national championships

5 SEC championships

And lots more.

All of this success wouldn't have been possible without the contribution of exceptional players that helped power this reign. Players like Devonta Smith, who broke many notable single-game records in his time, and many others alike.

Moreso, The rich history of Alabama will never forget Tua Tagovailoa for good. Labeled as the Offensive Most Valuable Player of the College Football Playoff in the National Championship, it can be argued that he's also one of the most dynamic players in Alabama history who, together with other notable players, staff, and board members, have helped retain the dominance of the tide in the last decade.

Georgia CFP National Championship Parade

While Alabama may have been the epitome of success, the Georgia Bulldogs have emerged as formidable contenders in recent years. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have consistently fielded talented teams that have challenged the nation's best. Georgia has solidified its place among the elite with an electric offense, tenacious defense, and notable victories. Notable mentions to Quarterbacks like Aaron Murray (2010-13) and the best Defensive End of the last decade, David Pollack, and other Big Dawgs who have helped the Bulldogs rake in two national championships and four SEC championships while also featuring in the College Football Playoff four times in the last decade.

Ohio State Spring Football Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been another powerhouse program in college football over the past decade. With their head coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes showcased their resilience and determination. Armed with a potent offense of the caliber of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and K.J. Hill, Ohio State consistently competed at the highest level, securing one national championship and appearing in the College Football Playoff four times. Ohio State has also won the Big Ten Championship five times in the new decade.

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

The Clemson Tigers have been one of the most surprising programs in college football over the past decade. Under the stewardship of head coach Dabo Swinney, they have been a force to be reckoned with throughout the new decade. Building on their previous success, they have won two national championships and have appeared in the College Football Playoff five times. Clemson has also won the ACC Championship six times in the new decade.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

Under the guidance of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan Wolverines have upheld their rich football tradition throughout the new decade. Known for their storied legacy and unwavering spirit, the Wolverines have consistently fielded competitive teams. With a focus on strong defensive play and a relentless ground game, Michigan has remained a perennial contender in the Big Ten conference. While national championship aspirations have been elusive, their passionate fanbase and commitment to excellence make them a vital part of college football's fabric.

These are just a few of the top college football programs of the new decade. Many other teams have had great success over the past ten years. However, these five teams have consistently been at the top of the college football landscape.

It will be interesting to see how these programs perform in the years to come. They are all well-coached and have talented rosters. We will likely see them continue competing for national championships for years to come.

