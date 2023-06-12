Tua Tagovailoa has an extensive injury history during his short NFL career, including a concerning number of concussions. He suffered at least two of them during the 2022 NFL season, forcing him to miss extended time.

Tagovailoa's future was also put into jeopardy as the intensity of these head injuries could have potentially been career-ending.

After taking time to debate his future, Tua Tagovailoa officially decided to continue his career ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The promising young quarterback has extremely high expectations, as long as he can stay healthy.

Advertisers are well aware of his star potential as he recently landed a major endorsement deal with Muscle Milk.

While this is a wise financial move for Tagovailoa, NFL fans used the announcement as an opportunity to troll him on social media. Many of them went on Twitter to clown the quarterback and continue their constant questioning about his ability to avoid injuries and stay on a football field.

Nancy @NancyNoel465530 @MuscleMilk @Tua @tauliaa12 I’m really sorry Tua But as a fitness/figure pro and lifelong personal trainer, that muscle milk is not gonna help you when you’re headed to the turf @MuscleMilk @Tua @tauliaa12 I’m really sorry Tua But as a fitness/figure pro and lifelong personal trainer, that muscle milk is not gonna help you when you’re headed to the turf

adrian @ajvc23 @MuscleMilk @Tua @tauliaa12 Sadly Tua thought he was filming a beer commercial that day @MuscleMilk @Tua @tauliaa12 Sadly Tua thought he was filming a beer commercial that day

Tagovailoa has consistently claimed that his primary focus moving forward with the Miami Dolphins is to work on avoiding injuries. He has apparently worked with the franchise to seek alternative training methods such as martial arts, including judo to teach himself how to better protect himself when being tackled. Fans are anxious to see if it pays off for him.

How many games has Tua Tagovailoa missed so far?

Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft after an excellent college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After spending the first half of his rookie season as a backup, the Dolphins named him the starter in Week 8 following their bye week. He started nine of their final ten games, missing one due to injury.

In year two of the 2021 NFL season, Tagovailoa missed four games, including three in a row, due to two separate injuries. Last year during the 2022 NFL season, he missed five total games, including their crucial matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

In total, Tagovailoa has missed ten games due to various injuries across the first three years of his career.

What is Tua Tagovailoa's record as a starter?

Tagovailoa has started 34 games so far during his three-year career with the Miami Dolphins. He currently holds an impressive 21-13 recrod as a starter, giving him a solid 62% winning percentage.

He will be looking to build on that as the Dolphins hope for a deeper playoff push in the 2023 season.

