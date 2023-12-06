Top College Football Players Skipping Bowl Games 2023-24

Bowl season has arrived! With the complete bowl game schedule now decided, "Who is sitting out for bowl games?" will be one of the most asked questions.

College football fans look forward to watching their favorite teams compete for the final time in the 2023 college football season. However, unfortunately for them, they may not see their best players play in these games.

Whether it's the transfer portal or the player's personal decision, here's a list of players who won't be in action for the upcoming bowl games.

Caleb Williams, USC

USC coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will not play in this year's Holiday Bowl. The Trojans are set to take on the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 27. The quarterback had a rough season this year but still managed to put up 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Although the reason behind the decision is unknown, fans have speculated that the most likely scenario is Williams declaring for the 2024 NFL draft and taking this time to prepare. Backup QB Miller Moss will take his place for the Trojans.

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Florida State vs. Florida

After suffering a season-ending injury in the Noles' game against North Alabama in Week 11, Jordan Travis is set to miss FSU's Orange Bowl showdown against Georgia. Travis announced after the injury that he will not return to college football and will likely declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Travis threw for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, limiting interceptions to only two. The 23-year-old's unfortunate injury caused a lot of controversy regarding Florida State's playoff hopes.

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Another player set to miss a bowl game due to injury, Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, will not be playing in the Aggies bowl matchup against Oklahoma State. Smith suffered a broken finger in the game against LSU. The junior-year receiver has since undergone surgery to repair the finger and will be recovering from the same.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Michigan Football

After three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kyle McCord decided to enter the transfer portal. McCord will subsequently be missing Ohio State's bowl game against the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

McCord threw for 2,899 yards this season, along with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. McCord had the task of following in the footsteps of CJ Stroud this season and did a decent job as the starter as the Buckeyes went 11-1, finishing second in the Big Ten East.

Riley Leonard, Duke

Riley Leonard missed multiple games for the Blue Devils this season and ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal at the end of it. Leonard threw for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Leonard was named the MVP for the Military Bowl last season.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

With just one year of eligibility remaining, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal on Monday. Gabriel will miss the Alamo Bowl and be replaced by backup QB Jackson Arnold. Arnold is a former five-star and was the fourth-best signal-caller in his recruiting class.

Gabriel finished the season with 3,660 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, which ranked him sixth among all college football quarterbacks.

Cameron Ward, Washington State

Set to enter his fifth season, Ward announced through his social media that he will join the transfer portal on Monday. Ward also announced that he will evaluate his prospects for the 2024 NFL draft.

Ward ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards with 3,736 yards and was one of the shining points of Washington State's disaster season, which contained a six-game losing streak.

Darris Smith, Georgia

Georgia linebacker Darris Smith will be among the few Bulldogs missing their bowl game against Florida State. The outside linebacker announced he would enter the transfer portal and have two years of eligibility left.

Smith cracked the first team rotation this season after regularly playing on special teams last year. Smith put up three tackles, one pass defended and one TFL this season.

Julian Fleming, Ohio State

OSU WR Julian Fleming announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal after four seasons with the Buckeyes. Fleming caught for 905 yards on 76 catches and scored seven touchdowns. Fleming is a former five-star recruit and the No. 3 recruit from his class.

DJ Uiagalelei

Oregon Stae vs. Oregon Football

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is back in the transfer portal after just a single season with the Beavers. The 22-year-old confirmed the news through his social media. Uiagalelei transferred from Clemson to Oregon State at the start of the 2023-24 season.

The quarterback led Oregon State to an 8-4 record and contributed 2,418 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. According to reports, Uiagalelei is also open to the NFL draft.