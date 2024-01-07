Washington cheerleaders gets caught up in CFP national championship fever as they head to Houston for big day

The Washington cheerleaders are ready for the national championship game coming up on Monday. The Huskies' cheerleading squad took to Instagram to show that they have been caught up in the fever of the buildup for the big day. As they head to Houston, they are also on their way to compete in their own national championship.

The Washington cheerleaders thanked their fans for a great sendoff for the UCA and UDA college nationals. According to the squad, they can't wait to compete for the title in Orlando. But first, they will be in the NRG Stadium to cheer for the Huskies against the No.1 Michigan Wolverines.

Here are the photos featuring the Washington cheerleaders from their UCA and UDA college nationals send-off.

“Thank you everyone who came out to support us at our UCA and UDA College Nationals send-off! We can't wait to compete in Orlando next weekend, but first, we’re off to Houston to cheer on @uw_football in the CFP National Championship!” the Washington cheerleaders said through their Instagram page.

The UCA college nationals will be held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, from January 12 to 14, days after the football national championship game.

The Washington Huskies cheerleading squad would want to dethrone the South Florida Bulls team, who won the title last year. But before that comes around, their immediate attention would go to the football national championship game that has gripped the Huskies nation at the moment.

The Washington cheerleaders ready to cheer the Huskies to a win over Michigan

The Washington cheerleaders will be at the NRG Stadium on January 8 when the Huskies take on the Wolverines for the national title. Both teams will be coming into the game with undefeated records and as the top 2 teams in the country.

The Huskies last won the title back in 1991, meaning that their fans have been waiting for more than three decades for a triumph at this stage.

The Wolverines have also waited for the day for more than two-and-a-half decades, having last won the national championship in 1997. So, both teams would be viewing the game as their best chance to end that drought.

The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the past with the Huskies trailing the overall series 5-8. Will the UW Spirit squad get to see their team lift the title on Monday night?

