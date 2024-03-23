10 Best Regina King movies, ranked in order

American actress and director Regina King was born on January 15, 1971. Through her remarkable decade-long career, she received global recognition and multiple accolades like an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. She was honored among the world's 100 most important individuals in 2019.

With a diverse range of noteworthy roles, Regina King's career includes both critically praised and commercially successful roles. King is set to captivate her fans once more in John Ridley's biopic, Shirley. It will be a tribute to the legendary US Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, available for streaming on Netflix.

Regina King brings complexity, nuance, and sincerity to every role she plays by bringing them to life. This article honors her cinematic accomplishments by examining the ten greatest films that have established her place as a force in the entertainment business.

Top 10 Regina King movies

1) Boyz n the Hood (1991)

A coming-of-age criminal thriller by Singleton from 1991, Boyz n the Hood explores issues of racism, love, violence, and chances for the future. It follows the lives of three young men living in Los Angeles' Crenshaw neighborhood.

King's portrayal of Shalika provides some of the most hilarious moments in the film. She effortlessly fits in with the guys, sharing laughs and enjoying herself. The funniest scenes in King's debut movie, Boyz n the Hood, are made more entertaining by her presence.

2) Jerry Maguire (1996)

Written by Cameron Crowe, the movie stars Tom Cruise as Jerry, a sports agent fired for speaking out morally. Accompanied by a former colleague, he starts working as an independent agent following his newfound beliefs.

Regina King rose to stardom as Marcee Tidwell in the popular romance comedy Jerry Maguire. She portrays a perceptive, business-savvy woman who loves her husband, Tod, Jerry's only client. King brings the scenes to life by giving the character a sense of feeling and wholeness.

3) Enemy of the State (1998)

Tony Scott's American political action thriller film is about a group of dishonest National Security Agency (NSA) agents who plot to kill a congressman. It follows the cover-up that occurs when a recording of the murder finds its way into the hands of a lawyer (Will Smith), who is unaware of the gravity of the situation.

King's cameo as the obedient wife, Carla Dean, is intended to act as a reminder of everything that Robert Clayton Dean, Smith's character, is up against.

4) Daddy Day Care (2003)

King in Family comedy (Image via YouTube/AdsNTrailers)

The film is an American family comedy with Eddie Murphy as the main character. Following his dismissal from his marketing position, Charlie (Eddie) devotes his time to raising his little son Ben (Griffin).

During his time as a babysitter, he gets the notion to start his daycare center, which he plans to call "Daddy Day Care." King plays a supporting role in the comedy, but as the Hinton family's primary provider, she makes a lot of sacrifices.

5) Ray (2004)

Regina King plays Margie Hendrix in the Academy Awards-nominated biographical film Ray. The film follows the iconic musician Ray Charles's journey from losing his eyesight as a child to his journey as a star in the 1950s and 1960s. It also features his struggle with addiction and the controversy surrounding his extra-marital affairs, which nearly drove him to suicide.

Margie, the lead singer of Charles' backup singers, is also one of the girls he reportedly had an extra-marital affair with. Regina King received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for cast nomination.

6) Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Regina King as Sam Fuller (Image via YouTube/Movieclips)

The 2005 American female buddy action comedy film starring Sandra Bullock is a follow-up to the 2000 film Miss Congeniality. Bullock's character teams up with undercover FBI agent Sam Fuller to save a Miss USA pageant winner and the pageant host in Las Vegas.

Regina King's character, Sam Fuller, steps up to the humorous situation and defeats the kidnappers by dressing as Tina Turner.

7) Year of the Dog (2007)

Year of the Dog (Image via YouTube/PNYK167)

The narrative of this American comedy-drama film, written and directed by Mike White, centers on Peggy, a lady who adopts a vegan lifestyle and becomes an animal rights activist after previously owning a single pet dog. King portrays Layla, a distressed woman deemed as Peggy's closest friend.

Peggy (Molly Shannon) gradually comes to terms with her emotional immaturity as her dog dies, and friends like Layla push her to venture out and have new experiences. It's vital to emphasize the caring, delicate side of King's acting displayed in this performance.

8) This Christmas (2007)

The Whitfield family, along with their eldest, who has returned home for the first time in four years, are the focus of this 2007 American Christmas comedy film. This Christmas explores their hardships and tribulations during the holiday season.

The most remarkable Whitfield family member is King's Lisa, who changes from a weak-willed person to someone who ultimately decides to stop her husband's infidelity and teaches him a lesson.

9) If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

A young woman, with the help of her family, tries to clear her lover's name and establish his innocence before the birth of their child in this American romantic drama film written and directed by Barry Jenkins.

The film won multiple other awards and critical praise, and Regina King was recognized for her remarkable portrayal of a mother who fights for her daughter. She was awarded the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

10) The Harder They Fall (2021)

Directed by James Samuel, The Harder They Fall is an American Western movie based on actual lawmen, outlaws, and cowboys from the American West in the nineteenth century.

Regina King plays Trudy, who leads an outlaw native American, Buck's gang teamed up with Cherokee, an outlaw. She won multiple accolades for her performance, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Final thoughts

American Actress Regina King (Image via Instagram/@iamreginaking)

Regina King has become recognized as one of Hollywood's finest and accomplished actors throughout a three-decade film career. King has continuously enthralled audiences and reviewers with her performances, which range from comedy to romance to action.

It is not easy to narrow down her top ten films because of the outstanding list of credits she has. The actress never stops elevating every project she works on, whether it is comedy, suspense, or action. Every film on this list bears witness to her indisputable talent and lasting influence in the film industry, from her first parts to her most recent successes.