Dragon Ball fan gifts the internet a hilarious Namek trend for Christmas weekend

With announcements surrounding Dragon Ball Daima taking a break, one fan gifted the internet a hilarious Namek meme trend for the Christmas weekend. As per them, any fictional character could be placed in front of a Namek background to make the scenario hilarious.

Naturally, Dragon Ball fans took it up a notch and cannot get enough of it. Hence, they took over X, and soon afterward, the meme began to evolve as fans agreed with what the original Tweet said. Thus, take a look at the different iterations of the meme that fans came up with.

Dragon Ball fan's Namek meme sends fans into a frenzy

On December 23, one Dragon Ball fan on X @DreMeMeTo pointed out how adding any fictional character to a name background instantaneously made it hilarious. Shockingly enough, fans of the series immediately began editing images in such a way, making the Namek meme a trend by itself.

Initially, the trend showcased fictional characters being edited into Namek. Some of the most notable ones were from Ed, Edd n Eddy, and South Park. The Ed, Edd n Eddy one saw the titular characters shooting down Cooler on Namek. As for the South Park one, it saw Butters Stotch seemingly lost and needing clarification on Namek.

Screenshot of fans' iterations of the Namek meme trend

Some other notable memes saw God of War's Kratos and Dragon Ball's Goku having staredown against Buttercup from Powerpuff Girls on Namek as they seemingly have a two-on-one handicap fight.

Another meme seemed much more possible. Rick and Morty, titular characters, could be seen teleporting into Namek. Given how the characters do this in their show, it seemed like a more real possibility.

Screenshot of fans' iterations of the Namek meme trend

In a final twist, a fan chose a darker path. They skillfully edited the talking Chimera from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, the fusion of Nina and her dog, into the world of Namek. Despite the somber fate of the characters in their original storyline, the scenario took on a humorous tone nonetheless.

That's when one fan pointed out that Spy X Family had an entire dodgeball sequence dedicated to Bardok and Namek. The sequence saw Damian play the sport in Namek, followed by Bardok sequences for both Anya Forger and Bill Watkins.

The meme later evolved as it switched from fictional characters to real-life people. One meme saw a drawn version of U.S. President Joe Biden launching a Ki Blast on Namek. Meanwhile, another meme saw professional wrestler and Olympic medallist Kurt Angle's recent face meme merge with Recoome's face on Namek, showing him getting beaten down by Goku.

Screenshot of fans' iterations of the Namek meme trend

The meme later evolved into another meme called "Not Namek but." This meme saw the fictional characters get edited into scenes from the Dragon Ball anime that were not based on Namek.

Surprisingly, the new memes worked just as well as the Namek ones, as Spongebob Squarepants managed to take over most of the "not Namek but" memes.

Screenshot of fans' iterations of the Namek meme trend

The new memes saw Spongebob Squarepants as part of the Z fighters from when they fought against the Saiyans - Nappa and Vegeta together. Another such meme saw Spongebob taking over Future Trunks' role and slicing Frieza on his behalf. There are many other iterations of the meme available online. Additionally, with the "not Namek but" meme only having begun, fans can expect more such memes to pop up.