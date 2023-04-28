10 best superhero teams of all time, ranked

Gone are the days when superheroes would only work alone and fight standalone enemies. Now they collaborate and defeat bigger threats using teamwork to their advantage. They fight in small or big teams as per the need of the situation. While superhero teams have always been popular among comic enthusiasts, they have become the latest craze among moviegoers.

Superhero teams are a lesson in friendship and solidarity. Moreover, they entertain through a lot of drama and action. From The Avengers and the Justice League to X-Men, teams are busy battling enemies from galaxies, universes, and even the multiverse. This calls for more inclusions in groups and alliances among different groups. With villains teaming up too, the heroes need to cooperate to defeat them.

Disclaimer: The ranking of the list is the author’s opinion. Readers may have a different view.

Fantastic Four, Justice Society, and 8 other influential superhero groups

1) The Avengers

The Avengers team is every MCU fan's favorite team (Image via Marvel)

Though they have been around for a long time, the Avengers are a comparatively late entrant into the popularity charts. Since 1963, Marvel Comics has been dishing out incredible stories to enchant readers.

Hosting favorites like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America to lesser-known ones like Squirrel Girl and Deadpool, the team came together to fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios is soon coming out with a battle between the heroes with one of the most influential villains, Kang the Conqueror.

2) Justice League

Justice League has very powerful superheroes (Image via WB)

With one of the longest histories among superhero teams, this team from the DC world can tie in fame with The Avengers. Justice League consists of some of the most powerful beings walking the Earth – Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, the Flash, and Green Lantern.

All superheroes are powerful individually and form a formidable team together. Furthermore, a group of this impressive strength must fight equally impressive supervillains like Darkseid and Lex Luthor.

3) The X-Men

Writer Claremont lifted the X-Men to a higher level (Image via Marvel)

Initially looked at with suspicion, this superhero team has come a long way since then. It took this Marvel team a long time to gain its current popularity, but now this group of mutants rules the hearts of fans.

The credit for this goes to writer Chris Claremont, who came out with issue # 94, Uncanny X-Men. Moreover, the X-Men reigned on top of Marvel groups until MCU made the Avengers famous.

4) Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four was a group of endearing young adults (Image via Marvel)

Since the first issue, Fantastic Four #1, this team of superheroes has made a mark. Advertised as “the world’s greatest comic magazine,” the stories have never disappointed readers. The Fantastic Four characters introduced readers to heroes with a scientific bend of mind who were young people with weaknesses. They ruled the Silver Age of comics.

5) Justice Society of America

JSA started long before the inception of the Justice League (Image via DC)

DC Comics came up with the idea of superheroes in a team with JSA and started with Doctor Fate, Green Lantern, the Flash, Black Canary, and more. A precursor to the Justice League, Doctor Fate made the assemblage formidably strong. Later on, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman joined the group, and it became a super team.

6) Teen Titans

Z @TheeDCstan In the DCU it would be cool to see a flashback mini series about the original Teen Titans team In the DCU it would be cool to see a flashback mini series about the original Teen Titans team https://t.co/wg3CGFnuzg

After Robin started his own team, a group of Teen Titans was formed and became a great squad of teenage heroes. Besides Robin, it also includes Raven, BeastBoy, Cyborg, and Starfire. The group forms a junior Justice League and gives opportunities to the younger heroes. While their powers are as yet underdeveloped, their alliance helps them ward off large adversaries.

7) The Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians' unusual members have caught the fancy of fans (Image via Marvel)

Created in parallel to the Star Wars idea, Guardians of the Galaxy debuted in 1969. However, it included lovable characters like Rocket Raccoon and Groot in 2008. The movie attracted fans towards the team and made interplanetary travel and battles popular. The team’s alliances with the Avengers brought it to the notice of all MCU fans.

8) Legion of Super-Heroes

Legion was a tribute to a young Clark Kent (Image via DC)

One of the earliest teenage superhero teams, Legion of Super-Heroes was intended to be the story of Superboy, the teenage Clark Kent. Eventually, it included Cosmic Boy, Saturn Girl, Lightning Lad, and many more. Moreover, this is the largest group in comics and they influenced all future teen superhero teams.

9) Power Rangers

Powers Rangers are an unusual television-based team of fighters (Image via Power Rangers Original)

In an unprecedented way, this team of heroes aimed at teenagers of the 90s appealed to the audience. The brightly colored costumes, live-action, and ever-changing storylines kept fans of the Power Rangers hooked. Created for cartoon television, these characters from Japan have stuck around for more than three decades and generate a sense of nostalgia.

10) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

A surprise cartoon team of fighter turtles loved by kids (Image via Nickelodeon)

It would be fair to include this bunch of teenage turtles who use ninja weapons to battle their enemies. The pizza-eating turtles were relatable to their young fans. While they were launched as a more violent-action team, the violence was reduced to fit in for the cartoon version. This team of superhero turtles still goes strong in its popularity.

Poll : 0 votes