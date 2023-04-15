10 dumbest Superhero origin stories, ranked

Superheroes have captivated audiences for decades, and their origins are essential to their stories. A superhero's origin story often sets the tone for their character, powers, and motivations. While some origin stories have substance to them and are loved, others have been ridiculed and disbelieved.

This article will dive into the world of origin stories and explore the 10 dumbest origin stories ever created, ranked according to their level of absurdity. From a character with the power to grow a tiger's arms to one who gained the ability to see past events with perfect accuracy, these superhero origin stories are so ridiculous that they may leave you scratching your head in disbelief.

While some origins are meant to be humorous, others are just plain offensive. Whether one is a die-hard comic book fan or just looking for a laugh, this list will surely provide entertainment and a glimpse into the weirder side of the superhero universe.

G'Nort, Bouncing Boy, and 8 other superheroes with dumbest origin stories, ranked

10) Squirrel Girl (Doreen Green)

Doreen Green, also known as Squirrel Girl, is one of the most beloved and quirky hero in the Marvel Universe (Image via Marvel)

Origin: Doreen Green was born with a squirrel tail and the ability to communicate with squirrels.

Squirrel Girl's origin story is undoubtedly one of the more unusual ones in comic book history. Her birth with a squirrel tail and the power to communicate with squirrels may seem strange, but it has become essential to her character's appeal. Her quirky personality and unique abilities have made her a fan favorite among comic book readers.

Despite her seemingly silly origins, Squirrel Girl has proven to be a formidable hero, defeating some of Marvel's most powerful villains, including Doctor Doom and Thanos. Her triumphs have demonstrated that sometimes it's not the powers that make the superhero, but their ingenuity and determination. Hence, while Squirrel Girl's origins may be unconventional, her success as a hero is a testament to the fact that anything is possible in the comic book world.

9) Arm-Fall-Off-Boy (Floyd Belkin)

Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, also known as Splitter, has one of the dumbest origin stories in comic book history (Image via DC)

Origin: Floyd Belkin was born with the ability to detach his limbs and use them as weapons.

Arm-Fall-Off-Boy's origin story is a perfect example of how, sometimes, comic book writers come up with characters and abilities that seem to make no sense whatsoever. Although trying to create a unique hero with a never-before-seen power is admirable, the result was more comical than a heroic character in this case.

As a character, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy is almost entirely useless in a superhero setting. Although he can detach and use his limbs as weapons, he can also become completely defenseless in a fight. It's not difficult to imagine how this power could be more of a liability than an asset, making Arm-Fall-Off-Boy one of the most ridiculous characters ever created.

8) Matter-Eater Lad (Tenzil Kem)

Matter-Eater Lad's origin is as ridiculous as it sounds. Tenzil Kem is from a race of aliens that can consume any substance, including metal and rocks (Image via DC)

Origin: Tenzil Kem comes from a race of aliens that can consume any substance.

The Matter-Eater Lad's origin story is a classic example of how a character's unique ability doesn't always translate into an exciting superhero. While being able to eat any substance is intriguing, it doesn't make for a compelling power when it comes to crime-fighting.

The idea of a character who eats his way through objects seems more suited to a children's cartoon than a serious comic book. Despite this, the Matter-Eater Lad was a member of the Legion of Superheroes, a team of intergalactic heroes who protected the universe from various threats. One can't help but wonder what the creators of Matter-Eater Lad thought when they came up with such a strange and seemingly useless ability.

7) Bouncing Boy (Chuck Taine)

Bouncing Boy's origin is one of the silliest in comic book history. Chuck Taine drank a super-serum that gave him the ability to inflate and bounce like a ball (Image via DC)

Origin: Chuck Taine drank a super-serum that allowed him to inflate and bounce like a ball.

Chuck Taine, also known as Bouncing Boy, has one of comic book history's most ridiculous origin stories. After drinking a super-serum, he could inflate and bounce like a ball. While this ability may seem amusing and visually entertaining, it's hardly practical to fight crime and save lives. Despite the impracticality of his power, Bouncing Boy has become a beloved character among fans of the Legion of Superheroes.

His cheerful personality and unwavering loyalty to his team have made him a unique and endearing presence in the comic book world. While he may not be the strongest character out there, Bouncing Boy proves that sometimes, a little bit of humor and fun can go a long way in creating a memorable character.

6) Dogwelder (Unknown)

Dogwelder is a bizarre and disturbing character with a truly absurd origin story (Image via DC)

Origin: Dogwelder welds dead dogs to criminals' faces.

Dogwelder's origins are undeniably grotesque and disturbing, even by comic book standards. As a vigilante who wields a blowtorch to attach dead dogs to criminals' faces, he's a character that's hard to stomach.

While the shock value of Dogwelder's origin story may have been the creators' intention, it's difficult to see the character as anything other than a tasteless and unnecessary addition to the superhero genre. In a world where superheroes are meant to inspire hope and justice, Dogwelder is a reminder of the human psyche's darker and more twisted aspects.

5) G'Nort (G'Nort Esplanade G'neesmacher)

G'Nort is a goofy character with a comically inept approach to superheroism (Image via DC)

Origin: G'Nort is a member of an alien race universally recognized as incompetent.

G'Nort's creation seems to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to the superhero genre, with his bumbling incompetence serving as a parody of traditional superhero tropes. Yet, G'Nort has found a dedicated fanbase, partly thanks to his endearing personality and humorous antics.

However, G'Nort's origins are far from the norm in the world of comic book superheroes. While many characters have origins rooted in science or mythology, G'Nort's backstory is intentionally absurd, making him a standout among the more serious heroes. While he may not be the most powerful or intimidating superhero, G'Nort's lighthearted nature and comedic mishaps have made him a beloved figure in the world of comics.

4) The Red Bee (Richard Raleigh)

The Red Bee is a forgettable character with an odd origin story that involves a trained bee (Image via DC)

Origin: The Red Bee fights crime with the help of a trained bee named Michael.

The Red Bee's origin story is so ridiculous that it's hard to believe he was ever taken seriously as a superhero. Richard Raleigh's reliance on a trained bee named Michael, whom he kept in a compartment in his belt buckle, is not exactly a recipe for success when it comes to crime-fighting. It's hard to imagine how a bee could be useful in combat, even if trained.

Despite the absurdity of his origin story, The Red Bee made a few appearances on the pages of comic books, proving that even the dumbest of ideas can find a following. However, it's safe to say that The Red Bee's place in the annals of superhero history is more of a curiosity than a classic.

3) Color Kid (Ulu Vakk)

Color Kid's power is so pointless that it's hard to believe he was ever taken seriously as a superhero (Image via DC)

Origin: Color Kid can change the color of any object, but only once.

Color Kid's origin story is one of the least impressive in comic books. Ulu Vakk gained the ability to change the color of any object, but only once. This makes for an underwhelming superpower that's hard to see being of much use in any fight against supervillains.

What makes Color Kid's origin story even more ridiculous is that he was a member of the Legion of Superheroes, a team of intergalactic superheroes who fought against various threats to the universe. It's hard to imagine how changing the color of an object would once have been of much help in such a grandiose scheme.

2) Armless Tiger Man (Gustav Hertz)

Armless Tiger Man's origin story is a perfect example of how not to create a memorable character (Image via Marvel)

Origin: Gustav Hertz was a circus performer who lost his arms in a tiger attack, and he then gained the ability to grow tiger arms from his shoulders.

Armless Tiger Man's origin story is both absurd and offensive. Gustav Hertz was a circus performer who lost his arms in a tiger attack and then gained the ability to grow tiger arms from his shoulders. Gustav Hertz's backstory relies on the ableist notion that people with disabilities can only be heroic if they possess extraordinary abilities.

This offensive trope reduces people with disabilities to one-dimensional characters who are only seen as inspiring because of their physical differences. Furthermore, the idea of growing tiger arms from one's shoulders is both illogical and ridiculous. It's hard to imagine how such an ability could be useful in any meaningful way, and it only serves to make Armless Tiger Man seem like a poorly thought-out character.

1) Hindsight Lad (Carlton LaFroyge)

Hindsight Lad's origin story is hands-down the dumbest in comic book history (Image via Marvel)

Origin: The Hindsight Lad has gained the ability to see past events with perfect accuracy.

The Hindsight Lad's origin story is so ridiculous that it's hard to believe it exists. Carlton LaFroyge gained the ability to see past events with perfect accuracy, but only after they had already happened. This means that his power is essentially useless in preventing any future events. As a superhero, Hindsight Lad is about as effective as a weather vane in a hurricane.

To make matters worse, his name is equally as uninspired as his power. The Hindsight Lad sounds more like a rejected name for a B-list superhero than an actual character. It's a wonder how such a terrible concept made it past the drawing board, let alone into the pages of a comic book.

