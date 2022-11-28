10 Marvel characters who can beat Thanos with their eyes closed

Thanos is one of the most powerful beings in Marvel comics. We've already seen him wreak havoc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Thor were no match for him on the battlefield. In the end, Iron Man sacrificed himself by taking the stones from Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet without his knowledge in Avengers: Endgame.

We've seen the Genocidal Maniac take help from the Infinity Stones during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which makes him much more powerful than he really is.

The many heroes of Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel)

In this article, we'll look at 10 Marvel characters who can beat the Mad Titan with ease.

The basis for this list is going to be primarily their power scaling, along with tactics and their history of facing the Outcast on the battlefield. We're also talking about him without any Infinity Gems at his disposal as well.

Mar-Vell, Thena, and 8 other Marvel characters strong enough who can easily defeat Thanos

1) Mar-Vell

Mar-Vell, the first Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel)

Mar-Vell was the original Captain Marvel and in a confrontation with the Mad Titan, he came out victorious. In Captain Marvel Volume 1 #33, Mar-Vell sought to take on the Mad Titan once again after being defeated.

The Mad Titan resorted to the use of the Cosmic Cube, which he used constantly to repower himself. That didn't stop Mar-Vell, though, as he destroyed the Cosmic Cube powering Thanos and gave him a brutal defeat.

Mar-Vell was so disruptive that even the Mad Titan's lover, Death, was ashamed of him and deemed him unworthy of her love.

2) Thena

Thena, member of The Eternals (Image via Marvel)

We've already seen Thena in The Eternals, played by Angelina Jolie. Created by Jack Kirby back in 1976, she is on par with most of her Eternal counterparts. Gifted with Celestial-enhanced genetics, she possess strength, endurance, stamina, and speed. In a fair fight against Thanos, she can match his strength.

To top it all off, Thena also has the power to harness cosmic energy, which is what he lacks. She doesn't need an Infinity Gauntlet, as conjuration and energy manipulation are second nature to her.

3) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 (Image via Marvel)

Scarlet Witch is an incredibly powerful being in Marvel comics. We've already witnessed her power in WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2. While her energy manipulation is already a lethal enough force, her mastery over chaotic magic gives her an incredible edge over Thanos.

Wanda changed the entire universe with just three words in the House of M storyline. Had he met her at the height of her abilities in Avengers: Endgame, things would have turned out a lot differently.

4) Sentry

Sentry, one of the strongest Marvel characters (Image via Marvel)

Sentry has the power of "one million exploding suns." This is not an exaggeration by any means. The Angry Titan can constantly regenerate while doing significant damage, practically being Marvel's Superman.

He can take on the Avengers in their entirety and still come out on top. The only hope for Thanos would be to have his Infinity Gauntlet, and who knows what might happen even in that scenario.

5) Adam Warlock

Thanos and Adam Warlock in Infinity [1990] (Image via Marvel)

Adam Warlock is not an earthbound hero. While Thanos is an Eternal and has the standard powers of super-strength, agility, regeneration, immortality, and more, Adam Warlock takes the upper hand. He can be killed, but he resurrects to be stronger every time.

The cosmic hero even reaches a point where he learns to manipulate mystical energy along with cosmic energy, which allows him to conjure up matter out of nothing. Later on, he masters quantum energy as well, which allows him to teleport to any point in space, and soar through the cosmos at the speed of light.

Thanos is strong, but Adam Warlock can constantly out-evolve him, though it is granted that he would have to take on a few losses.

6) Squirrel Girl

Galactus and Squirrel Girl in The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (Image via Marvel)

Squirrel Girl is an unusual superhero. Her physicality is akin to that of a squirrel, as she is fast, agile, and possesses superior reflexivity. It turns out that she has actually defeated Thanos, but we've never seen the fight.

Along with the Mad Titan, the unbeatable Squirrel Girl has defeated a whole host of supervillains such as Doctor Doom, Modok, and Terrax. Her fight with the big-bad purple villain took place completely off-panel in the Great Lakes Christmas Special of 2005. Uatu, the Watcher, confirmed that she indeed defeated Thanos, and did so with the help of only a single squirrel.

7) Thor

Thor beats Thanos (Image via Marvel)

Thor is a no-brainer on this list. While Thor and Thanos have locked horns on many occasions, the God of Thunder has not been able to emerge victorious. In Thor Volume 2 #25, however, Odin forges a set of Asgardian armor and weapons for Thor.

Armed with his new tools for battle, Thor defeats the Angry Titan by smashing his head with Mjolnir. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thor managed to lethally wound the Mad Titan with the Stormbreaker despite taking on the full force of the Infinity Gauntlet. Sadly, he didn't go "for the head."

8) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange vs Dormammu (Image via Marvel)

Doctor Strange suffers a huge issue in the MCU, as he is often conveniently nerfed. In the comics, however, he has enormous control over the mystic arts. He can be infinitely powerful, which is why he's contended with universal threats such as Dormammu.

Strange draws power from immense mystical beings such as Agamotto, Cyttorak, Ikonn, Oshtur, Raggadorr, and Watoomb. Armed with his knowledge and genius-level intellect, Doctor Strange just needs the power of imagination to defeat Thanos.

9) Franklin Richards

Franklin Richards (Image via Marvel)

The son of Sue Storm and Reed Richards, Franklin is one of the few Marvel heroes to outclass most of the MCU supervillains. As a child, he created a pocket-sized universe during the events of Heroes Reborn in 1996.

He also helped Mr. Fantastic and Molecule Man restore the universe to its proper form during 2015's Secret Wars. The Celestials even stated that he is a mutant whose power goes beyond the Omega level. The Mad Titan quite frankly does not stand a chance.

10) Deadpool

Deadpool vs Thanos #4 (Image via Marvel)

Deadpool successfully defeated the Gargantuan Titan, though it was mostly through the power of talk. During the events of the Deadpool vs Thanos mini-series, the two set out to protect Death from unforeseen danger.

The Immortal Mercenary gets the powers of the Uni-Force as he's deemed worthy. However, Deadpool converses with Death and explains to her that the Deadly Eternal is lying and that his eradication of half the universe's population is not in her honor.

Death stands convinced and says that he is not worthy of her love. As the Mad Titan is heartbroken, Deadpool takes his chance and defeats him with ease.

