10 Marvel superheroes who can beat their DC counterpart with eyes closed

Marvel and DC Comics have been the biggest comic book publishers for decades. Over time, they have garnered many fans in their respective domains, both in the US and around the world.

During their time, both companies either deliberately or unknowingly ended up creating characters that seemed way too similar to one another in terms of abilities, appearance, personality, and more. This has resulted in a debate between fans, on who first appeared, who is stronger, and so on.

In this listicle we will look at 10 Marvel heroes who can beat their DC counterparts easily, with their eyes closed.

10 Marvel heroes who have an edge over their DC versions

1) Moon Knight's deity-based powers make him more than a match for Batman

Left: Moon Knight (image via Marvel), Right: Batman (image via DC)

Fans have seen similarities between Marvel's Moon Knight and DC's Batman. A mysteriously evocative clothing, both having amazing technology, both being great martial artists, and both being somewhat sombre and solemn.

However, the similarities end there, as Moon Knight is the avatar of an Egyptian god, Khonshu, who grants superhuman abilities that give him an edge over Batman, who is simply human despite his peak physical conditioning, extreme intelligence and martial arts training.

Moreover, Moon Knight's split-personality disorder gives him a sense of unpredictability that Batman, despite his intellect, will have a tough time tackling.

2) Deadpool is too unpredictable and wild for Deathstroke to handle

Left: Deadpool Fan Art (image via George Kasent), Right: Deathstroke (image via DC)

Deadpool and Deathstroke are very similar as well. They also have similar sounding civilian names, Wade and Slade and share the same surname as well, Wilson. Both mercenaries have a similar skillset and both also have similar looking costumes.

Wade is, however, a superhuman or, more accurately, a mutated individual with regenerative healing compared to the highly trained Deathstroke. This gives the mercenary with a mouth, Deadpool an upper hand over his DC counterpart.

Deadpool is also very unpredictable and extremely erratic, to the point where Deathstroke will have a hard time fighting him and ignoring his quips, which could lead to the latter's defeat.

3) Namor's flight abilities make it hard for Aquaman to keep up with him

Left: Namor Fan Art (image via Sajad Shah and Robert Nugent/Twitter), Right: Aquaman (image via DC)

Although both are underwater-nation rulers who have the power to control water and connect with aquatic life, Namor has the additional ability to fly when on land because of his mutant lineage.

This gives Namor an edge over Aquaman who will have trouble striking him down while on land.

If both are fighting underwater, Namor's mutation granted strength, in addition to his existing water-based strength, will allow him to land blows which Aquaman will have a hard time avoiding.

4) Black Cat's "bad luck" abilities will jinx Catwoman quite a lot

Left: Black Cat Fan Art (image via Scott910/DeviantArt), Right: Catwoman (image via DC)

Marvel's Black Cat and DC's Catwoman are both cat-themed thieves who are highly skilled and also have romantic connections to their respective vigilante allies, Spider-Man and Batman. What gives Black Cat an edge over Catwoman, however, is her "bad luck" ability.

Black Cat's "bad luck" ability leads to those trying to attack her in any way having unfortunate accidents, such as being crushed by falling debris or getting hit by a car. Catwoman needs to watch out for herself if she is ever chasing after Black Cat.

5) Winter Soldier's cybernetic enhancements grant him a strength Red Hood will struggle against

Left: Winter Soldier (image via Marvel), Right: Red Hood (image via DC)

Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) and Red Hood (Jason Todd) have one similarity, both were sidekicks to their mentors and senior counterparts Captain America and Batman. Both Bucky and Jason Todd seemed to have died in the line of duty but came back as shadowy figures that ended up haunting Captain America and Batman in their respective storylines.

However, Winter Soldier's cybernetic enhancements such as his metallic arm in addition to his martial-arts and assassination training give him an edge over Red Hood, who, despite his training from Batman and willingness to take a life if necessary, is simply a human trained to peak physical conditioning.

6) Doctor Strange has control over himself unlike Doctor Fate which the former can exploit

Left: Doctor Strange (image via Marvel), Right: Doctor Fate (image via DC)

Both are highly trained sorcerers of the mystic arts, but unlike Doctor Strange, Doctor Fate is an entity all on its own called Nabu and only possesses Kent Nelson as a host.

Fate being an entity of its own can prove disadvantageous to Kent Nelson's abilities at any given point in time, which is a loophole an extremely intelligent Strange can exploit to defeat him.

7) Professor X (X-Men) can psychically overpower The Chief (Doom Patrol)

Left: Professor X (image via Marvel), Right: Niles Caulder/The Chief (image via DC)

Both Professor X of the X-Men and the Chief (Niles Caulder) of Doom Patrol are paraplegic and have gifted intelligence but that is it. The Chief is only a human while Professor X is a mutant with psychic abilities.

Professor X can simply perform a psychic attack and put The Chief out of commission if at all he feels threatened.

8) Zatanna is no match for Scarlet Witch's reality warping and mind-bending abilities

Left: Scarlet Witch (image via Marvel), Right: Zatanna (image via DC)

Both are women of Romani descent with magical abilities. Scarlet Witch, however, does not need to make use of words for enchantment, despite originally requiring a hex for her abilities. DC's Zatanna, on the other hand can only use magic by speaking words and sentences backwards.

In addition to her strong energy blasts, Wanda is so strong that she has the ability to twist and bend reality at will. As a result, Zatanna, who can only use basic to advanced magic, cannot compete with Scarlet Witch.

9) Solomon Grundy needs to be aware of Hulk's strength-based anger, otherwise he is doomed

Left: The Hulk (image via Marvel), Right: Solomon Grundy (image via DC)

Both Hulk and Solomon Grundy are huge, strong creatures with a catchphrase: "Hulk Smash" and "Grundy Crush". That is about it for their similarities.

Unlike Grundy, the Hulk's strength is correlated with his level of rage; the more enraged he grows, the more powerful he becomes. Grundy must be cautious not to aggravate Hulk while fighting, whether on purpose or accidentally, or else he will lose the battle.

10) Captain Marvel's (Carol Danvers) abilities are inherent unlike Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) who needs his ring with him and at full power

Left: Captain Marvel (image via Marvel), Right: Green Lantern (image via DC)

Both Carol Danvers and Hal Jordan are ex-Air Force test pilots who received their abilities from aliens. Their similarities end there as Carol's energy projection and flight capabilities are ingrained in her, unlike Hal Jordan, who needs his Lantern ring for his imaginative, constructive abilities.

Hal may be easily defeated by Carol if she takes his ring without him realising, rendering him helpless and incredibly vulnerable. Hal builds energy constructs as a kind of defence, which she can demolish with her superhuman strength.

What are your thoughts on this list? Which other Marvel heroes do you think can beat their DC counterparts, with their eyes closed? Let us know in the comments down below.

