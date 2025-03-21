10 smartest characters in Invincible, ranked by intelligence

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series created by Robert Kirkman for Amazon Prime Video, based on the Image Comics series he co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

The story follows Mark Grayson, a teenager training under his father, Omni-Man, to become a superhero. While juggling his dual identity, he uncovers a dark conspiracy that threatens Earth.

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, the show debuted in March 2021. A prequel special, Invincible: Atom Eve, was released in July 2023, followed by a split season 2 airing from November 2023 to April 2024.

Season 3 premiered on February 6, 2025, with a fourth season confirmed.

Cecil Stedman, and 9 other smartest characters in Invincible, ranked by intelligence

1) Robot

Robot deciphers alien languages and creates advanced technology (Image via Prime Video)

Rex Connors, formerly Rudy Conners, is the superhero Robot in Invincible. He led the Teen Team before joining the Guardians of the Globe after Omni-Man’s attack. Thought to be an AI, he was actually a deformed human controlling a drone. With the Mauler Twins' help, he cloned a new body using Rex Splode’s DNA, abandoning his original form.

With his girlfriend Amanda (Monster Girl), he learns to balance heroism and normal life while protecting Earth. A genius in engineering, weaponry, and strategy, he deciphers alien languages and creates advanced technology, making him one of the brightest minds.

2) Cecil Stedman

Cecil Stedman is a skilled strategist (Image via Prime Video)

Cecil Stedman, director of the Global Defense Agency in Invincible, is a strategic and pragmatic leader. After discovering Omni-Man’s role in the Guardians' massacre, he began creating superhuman soldiers to prepare for an invasion. Once an idealist, his time in a supervillain prison hardened him. A former field agent with combat, stealth, and espionage skills, he appears cold but is deeply committed to protecting humanity.

A cerebral mastermind who dispels geopolitical threats with icy competence, always a good ten ahead of heroes and villains.

3) Angstrom Levy

Angstrom Levy is known to traverse dimensions (Image via Prime Video)

Angstrom Levy, a major antagonist from Invincible season 2 onward, could traverse dimensions. His plan to absorb knowledge from alternate selves failed when Invincible intervened, leaving him disfigured and insane. Obsessed with revenge, he targeted Debbie and Oliver Grayson before losing in a multiversal battle.

Rescued by The Technicians, Levy joined them to unleash evil Invincibles on Earth but was ultimately betrayed and defeated. His vast multiverse knowledge made him one of the smartest characters, though he still sought the Maulers' help. In combat, he skillfully used knives, even attacking Debbie and Oliver.

4) Omni-Man

J.K. Simmons, an Academy Award-winning actor, voices Nolan Grayson (Omni-Man) in Invincible, a key character whose relationship with his son, Mark, drives the story.

Once a devoted Viltrumite, Nolan was Invincible's season 1 antagonist before seeking redemption in season 2. His time on Earth led him to betray the Viltrum Empire and join the Coalition of Planets. A master manipulator and formidable fighter, he deceived many and defeated the Guardians of the Globe.

A cunning conqueror whose strategic mind and centuries of battle experience make him a master of deception and warfare.

5) The Mauler Twins

The Mauler Twins are scientists skilled in cloning and memory transfer (Image via Prime Video)

The Mauler Twins are a pair of criminal scientists in Invincible, acting as secondary antagonists in season 1 and supporting villains in seasons 2 and 3.

The Maulers are genius scientists skilled in cloning, memory transfer, and engineering. They create clones, perform surgeries like reattaching the Immortal’s head, and build advanced tech, including obedience collars and modified machines for Angstrom Levy.

Scientific geniuses whose trailblazing research in cloning, neural transfer, and biomechanics pushes the limits of what is possible.

6) Damien Darkblood

Damien Darkblood uses magic and can teleport (Image via Prime Video)

Damien Darkblood is a demonic investigator who pursues justice to redeem his soul. He was once employed by the Global Defense Agency but was banished back to Hell after defying Cecil Stedman’s orders.

He wields magic, teleports unless warded, and causes temperature drops upon arrival. His psychometry reveals the victims' deaths but not the killer. He quickly exposed Omni-Man’s crimes, unsettling Cecil, and was skilled in occult rituals.

A demon investigator whose quick intellect and supernatural perceptions render him unstoppable in pursuit of secrets.

7) Dr. Seismic

Doc Seismic weilds seismic wristbands to create earthquakes (Image via Prime Video)

Doc Seismic is a radical seismologist who despises modern society, aiming to advance his political beliefs by demolishing American landmarks and restoring the Earth to its primal state.

An unhinged genius, he wields seismic wristbands to create earthquakes. Possibly brain-damaged from their use, he critiques society while executing elaborate schemes. Despite being human, he has remarkable durability and crafts advanced technology.

An extremist geophysicist whose mastery of tectonic mechanics drives his nihilistic but science-based crusade.

8) Dinosaurus

Dinosaurus has not yet appeared in Invincible but is expected in a future season. David Anders' split personality, is a genius yet destructive antagonist advocating radical solutions. Initially allied with Invincible, he turned on him after a North Pole bombing.

He possesses immense strength, agility, and durability, surviving city-level explosions. A ruthless futurist, he sees destruction as a means to progress, valuing logic over morality.

9) D.A. Sinclair

D.A. Sinclair resembles Loki from MCU (Image via Prime Video)

D.A. Sinclair, a brilliant Upstate University student, saw human weaknesses as problems to be fixed through engineering. After Invincible stopped him from turning people into ReAnimen, Cecil Stedman recruited him to create an army for a potential Viltrumite invasion.

Resembling Loki from the MCU, Sinclair was first voiced by Ezra Miller, then by Eric Bauza in 2024. Unlike the Maulers, he lacks restraint, relying on grotesque creations. His descent into madness mirrors Victor Frankenstein and Herbert West.

A deranged scientist whose ghastly cybernetic enhancement experiments prove his unshakeable faith in artificial perfection.

10) Machine Head

Machine Head is a strategist (Image via Prime Video)

Machine Head, a cyborg and former crime lord of Chicago, was betrayed and overthrown by his own henchmen. However, he later reclaimed power by assassinating his rival, Mister Liu, and taking control of his organization.

He briefly gained quantum foresight from Titan, but Cecil revoked it after his defeat. A crime lord, Machine Head commanded henchmen like Isotope and strategically recruited supervillains, using his tactics to counter threats, including Titan’s betrayal.

A coldblooded strategist whose capacity to anticipate possibilities and manipulate events confirms his dominance in the underground.

Viewers can watch all three seasons of Invincible on Prime Video.

