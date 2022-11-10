Marvel witches often do not enjoy the same amount of attention as the superheroes, mutants, artificially intelligent beings, gods, and numerous other characters who make up the multiverse of Marvel comics.

We've already seen Scarlet Witch unleash her potential in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We'll also soon see a series on Agatha Harkness, which was announced quite some time back.

In this article, we take a look at the 10 strongest witches in Marvel based on their popularity, representation, and actual feats. While some witches in the list are from the Mutant side of things, others are simply Marvel witches of divine origin.

Amanda Sefton, Freyja Freyrdottir, and 8 other strongest Marvel witches

10) Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm)

Sister Grimm (Image via Marvel)

Nico Minoru has a lot of potential as a witch, but she has a very basic knowledge of magic. She wields the Staff of One, which is a heavily specialized magical relic. It can do anything, but since Nico doesn't have the proper knowledge to command the staff properly, she can only communicate with it verbally.

The biggest limitation for her is that she can use every word only once to command the staff. For example, if she says "Float!" the staff will help her levitate. However, if she repeats the word, the staff will do something completely random. This is the only thing stopping her from being ranked higher up among the strongest Marvel witches.

Minoru changed her name to Sister Grimm to hide her secret identity, as her parents were both dark magic users.

9) Freyja Freyrdottir

Freyja (Image via Marvel)

The mother of Thor and wife to Odin, Freyja is usually never in the spotlight, despite being one of the Marvel witches. Though she has origins in witchcraft, as she remarked in Avengers: Endgame, she appears to have all-Asgardian powers.

She is imbued with superhuman strength, healing, speed, and longevity. With her powers as a sorcerer, she saved Baldur using a magical shield. She is also able to teleport by herself within any of the nine realms. She is a former Valkyrie and can use All speak, which allows her to talk in any tongue she wants.

8) Black Widow

Black Widow (Image via Marvel)

No, not Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

This is an older version of Black Widow, introduced as far back as the 1940s. Also known as Madam Clairevoyant, she was the Black Widow before Natasha Romanoff, and had the power to be a medium between the living and the dead.

Black Widow was then killed. However, Satan made her an ambassador for himself. Imbued with a whole host of powers, Madame Clairevoyant would use them to kill the evil and bring back their souls to Hell.

7) Amanda Sefton

Amanda Sefton (image via Marvel)

Amanda Sefton, a.k.a Jimaine Szardos, is a sorceress in the Marvel comics. She is the daughter of Marali Szardos, who was a witch even more powerful than Sefton herself.

Sefton's powers come from her path of the Winding Way. She can teleport, cast illusions, shape-shift, launch mystical bolts, and do a whole lot with her capabilities.

She is also a long-time love interest of X-Men member Nightcrawler. When they were young, Nightcrawler (Kurt Wagner) was adopted by her family.

6) Magik

Magik (Image via Marvel)

Illyana Nikolievna Rasputina is a mutant and the younger sister of Colossus. In addition to being a powerful magic user, she can also sift through space and time. Using "stepping discs," she can reach the realm of Limbo, where she is the Sorceress Supreme. She is also a part of The New Mutants movie. This makes her one of the more popular Marvel witches.

Magik has incredible control over Limbo, as even one thought from her would change the world's entire reality. She can also summon a Soulsword, a pure magic sword that can summon armor. She is a student of Doctor Strange, who recognizes her potential and makes her one of the strongest Marvel witches.

5) Jennifer Kale

Jennifer Kale (Image via Marvel)

Kale has been attuned to magical forces since her birth. After looking into her family history out of curiosity, she found out that her ancestor Illyana Kale was a cultist and wrote the Tome of Zhered-Na. Kale has most famously teamed up with Man-Thing.

She possesses a long list of capabilities. Taught by Dakimh himself, she learned an ancient form of Atlantean magic that was considered lost for centuries. Along with clairvoyance, precognition, and mind control, she has a host of magical abilities to her credit. She is also one of the most active Marvel witches.

4) Pixie

Pixie (Image via Marvel)

Megan Gwynn is one of the strongest Marvel witches today, but that wasn't always the case. Though her original powers gave her wings and enabled her to produce pixie dust that causes hallucinations, she got her magical powers through Magik.

Once, Magik pulled out a piece of Pixie's soul to create a soul dagger. The part of her soul that was empty was replaced by powerful dark magic. She has an extraordinary amount of potential, which is why Doctor Strange and Amanda Sefton want to take her under their wing.

3) Morgan Le Fay

Le Fay from The Runaways (Image via FOX)

A half-faerie and half-human, Le Fay is immortal and has retained her position as one of the greatest magic users for hundreds of years. She can create powerful illusions, use near-unbreakable mind control and even tap into any cosmic energy in the universe.

Le Fay has proved her incredible prowess by binding both Doctor Strange and an Asgardian God using the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak. She's another one of the more popular Marvel witches, thanks to her depiction in Marvel's Runaways.

2) Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness from WandaVision

Agatha Harkness' popularity soared following her portrayal in WandaVision. The immortal sorceress is a powerful sorcery user with an incredible amount of knowledge to back it up.

She can tap into the all-pervasive magical energy within the universe and can manipulate these energies through spells. She can use anyone's mental, spiritual, or physical energy.

Harkness has amassed an immense degree of power by invoking spiritual entities from mystical dimensions. Her greatest student ever was the Scarlet Witch herself.

1) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange 2 (Image via Marvel)

Scarlet Witch ranks right at the top of the list of strongest Marvel witches.

She can change probability within certain parameters, which is referred to as a hex-sphere. She has previously warped reality so far as to totally alter it in the House of M storyline. When she wanted to rid the world of mutants, all she had to say was "No more mutants." Following that, millions of mutants lost their powers, and only 198 mutants were left.

With the sorceress powers gained from Agatha Harkness, very little is out of Scarlet Witch's scope. We've already seen how powerful she becomes in Doctor Strange 2. If she is still alive, she is certainly going to be a reality-level threat once again.

The future of Marvel witches in the MCU

The MCU is certainly heading in the direction of incorporating more magic and witchcraft users. With Agatha Harkness already depicted in WandaVision, the spin-off centered around her could be the expansion point needed for more Marvel witches and magic users to enter the MCU.

The spin-off, named Agatha: Coven of Chaos, recently recruited Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreations). In the series, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as Agatha once again. This could be a project that establishes a team of magical heroes.

