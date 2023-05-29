20 Trans characters in Marvel & DC universe

With increasing acceptability towards the LGBTQ+ community among Marvel and DC fans, comics have come up with diverse trans superheroes and side characters. While many of them play pivotal roles, others have a relatively minor contribution in their storylines. However, the diverse portrayal helps readers understand that the creators of these comics have no biases.

Some exclusively transgender characters have now started making waves, as they are getting the spotlight, such as the recent edition of Marvel Voices: Pride, which features Escapade, the mutant superhero who is transgender. More such trans characters are compiled in this article.

Disclaimer: This list is arranged in no particular order.

Escapade, Charlie, and 18 other Marvel and DC characters who are trans

1) Escapade

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Marvel Comics reveal Escapade, their new hero debuting in a segment of 'MARVEL VOICES PRIDE 2022' from writer Charlie Jane Anders and artists Ted Brandt and Ro Stein this June.

The character is a mutant trans woman and her story will be continued in 'NEW MUTANTS' this fall.



Marvel Comics reveal Escapade, their new hero debuting in a segment of 'MARVEL VOICES PRIDE 2022' from writer Charlie Jane Anders and artists Ted Brandt and Ro Stein this June.The character is a mutant trans woman and her story will be continued in 'NEW MUTANTS' this fall.

As mentioned above, Shela Sexton, better known as Escapade, is a mutant with the power to switch physical locations with another person. This Marvel superhero can also trade any specific physical or abstract attributes such as possessions, organizational status, skills, superhuman powers, and even situations.

2) Nia Nal/Dreamer

Nia Nal is a superhero with the power of oneiromancy, or dream-reading. A member of the Legion of Superheroes, she uses a dreamer’s gauntlet to channel her powers. Other special strengths of this DC superhero are energy projections, astral projections, oneiric travel, and precognition.

3) Jess Chambers

v @cosmiczorel did they just introduce Jess Chambers in the last minute of cwflash finale did they just introduce Jess Chambers in the last minute of cwflash finale 😭 https://t.co/nDYybSquTt

Jess Chambers is the first non-binary superhero in DCU’s contribution, DC Pride #1. Also called Kid Quick, they are the latest Flash, ready to fight the Mirror Master and his students. Besides most of the Flash's powers, they can also phase through matter by vibrating their body at the right frequency.

4) Coagula

Mads 🏳️‍🌈⃤ @MadsTweetedThis Coagula (DC)



Kate Godwin is the oldest trans character of the big two companies, she has the powers of alchemy. She was rejected from joining the Justice League for being an out trans lesbian so she joined the Doom Parrol instead.



Coagula (DC)Kate Godwin is the oldest trans character of the big two companies, she has the powers of alchemy. She was rejected from joining the Justice League for being an out trans lesbian so she joined the Doom Parrol instead. Recommendations: Doom Patrol (1993)

Kate Godwin is a DC superhero with the power to control and manipulate the state of matter. Born as Clark Godwin, who became Kate later on, Coagula became a member of the Doom Patrol to help them come to terms with their outcast status. She joined Doom Patrol after being rejected by Justice League.

5) Dr. Victoria October

ProFeshScaredrew @ProFeshAndrew



Batman also sent her a card for her transition.



That’s right, Batman said trans rights!!!!

On this Trans Day of Visibility let's remember Dr. Victoria October! Batman's ally and foremost expert on monsters and bio-weapons in the DCU.Batman also sent her a card for her transition.That's right, Batman said trans rights!!!!

Another DC superhero, Dr. Victoria October is a transgender with the power to control the weather. She considers herself a post-human bioweaponry. As a member of the A.R.G.U.S., she contributes to containing and researching the remains of Monstertown.

6) Charlene McGowan

TransValid @TransValid

“In a recent issue of Marvel Comics’ Immortal Hulk, a key character from the collection is unveiled to be transgender. In Immortal Hulk #32, Dr. Charlene McGowan clarifies she is transgender.” #girlslikeus #transgender #Trans ●COMIC“In a recent issue of Marvel Comics’ Immortal Hulk, a key character from the collection is unveiled to be transgender. In Immortal Hulk #32, Dr. Charlene McGowan clarifies she is transgender.” #nonbinary Valid #Trans &proud #transvisibility ●COMIC“In a recent issue of Marvel Comics’ Immortal Hulk, a key character from the collection is unveiled to be transgender. In Immortal Hulk #32, Dr. Charlene McGowan clarifies she is transgender.” #nonbinary #girlslikeus #transgender #TransValid #Trans&proud #transvisibility https://t.co/Fs6TmwpkkK

Charlene McGowan is a Marvel superhero with the power to create force fields. A brilliant scientist, she was employed under US Hulk operations. She was involved with black-market operations of hormones for the transgender community and was also seen with a Pride flag for Captain America.

7) Shvaughn Erin

bea @darktrinity • Shvaughn Erin | (DC) trans woman she/her



first appeared: Superboy & the Legion of Superheroes (1977) # 241



latest: Legion of Super-heroes (1989) # 122



• Shvaughn Erin | (DC) trans woman she/her first appeared: Superboy & the Legion of Superheroes (1977) # 241latest: Legion of Super-heroes (1989) # 122 had gender dysphoria & took estrogen to transition. She is DC's first trans character.

Shvaughn Erin is a DC superhero who is a Science Police liaison officer. A member of the Legends of Tomorrow, Shvaughn, who was born a male but identified as a female, struggled with gender dysphoria and had to go through gender change through medications, as per Bifrost Database.

8) Danny the Street

Danny the Street is a genderqueer and sentient transvestite street with the power to teleport. He is a member of the Doom Patrol in DC Comics and shows. In an interesting concept of a sentient being, Danny grew as Danny the World and lived smaller as Danny the Brick.

9) Alysia Yeoh

Gail Simone 💙💛 @GailSimone Alysia Yeoh, first trans character in a bat-book. Became so popular that when she was taken out of the cast, they had to bring her back in due to reader demand.

Alysia Yeoh is a non-binary character of Singaporean origin from the DC universe. She is a friend and ex-roommate of Batgirl Barbara Gordon. Though initially dating Barbara’s brother James, she eventually marries Jo Munez. She uses a bat as a weapon and her abilities also includes dancing.

10) Jacob Williams

bambi @_princebambi



Thank you to the awesome Every day, still just waiting for Marvel to use Jacob Williams in a regular capacity. He's a trans mutant of color who can manipulate plants; and just marks all of the things I want in a character! 🥺Thank you to the awesome @definitelyvita for creating him! #BruthaNature Every day, still just waiting for Marvel to use Jacob Williams in a regular capacity. He's a trans mutant of color who can manipulate plants; and just marks all of the things I want in a character! 🥺Thank you to the awesome @definitelyvita for creating him! #BruthaNature https://t.co/RwD4OwZ5mc

Jacob Williams, a gender-bending mutant from Krakoa, was punished for bullying younger mutants by Magik. They later joined the special team of "Marauders" who were assigned the task of saving the environment and the workers from an oil rig. Their chief power is "botanopathy" by which they can connect to plants and change them.

11) Sera

dark @SonOfLordSparda In other words marvel’s sera is trans In other words marvel’s sera is trans https://t.co/D71r8ruuQd

A gender-bending Marvel character, Sera was born as a male wingless angel named Anchorite. After their friendship with Asgardian warrior Angela, Sera could change their form to the woman that she wanted to be. The MCU may introduce Sera and Angela in future.

12) Koi Boi

ComiCavalcade GO @comicavalcade



Now hey Happy #TransDayOfVisibility to all the amazing people in that community and especially to the wonderful ones in the comics fandomNow hey @Marvel how about some love for Sera and some out and proud time for Koi Boi? At least as a start... Happy #TransDayOfVisibility to all the amazing people in that community and especially to the wonderful ones in the comics fandom 🙌Now hey @Marvel how about some love for Sera and some out and proud time for Koi Boi? At least as a start... https://t.co/zaztOXVpQw

This Marvel boy is a fan of Namor the Sub-Mariner and is an aquatic superhero. He features in the enjoyable child comic Squirrel Girl. This representation is rare in comics but the creator confirmed that Koi Boi is a gender-bending character. He is an Asian American college student who talks to fish.

13) Leonara Eng

✊🏾🇵🇷Vita Ayala🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @definitelyvita LEONARA ENG



Leo is in her early 20s, Chinese, a trans woman, & a mutant. She’s shy but aggressively trying to overcome it, but sometimes overcompensates so she seems a bit mean until she is comfortable. LEONARA ENGLeo is in her early 20s, Chinese, a trans woman, & a mutant. She’s shy but aggressively trying to overcome it, but sometimes overcompensates so she seems a bit mean until she is comfortable. https://t.co/ve2CwrrchN

Leonara Eng, or Leo, is a gender-bending woman of Chinese origin. Belonging to Krakoa, she was a teenage mutant who later joined the "Lost Club." The powers of this genius mutant from Marvel include telekinesis and telepathy. Her history includes being an inmate in Danger Room Prison Complex.

14) Lord Fanny

Mads 🏳️‍🌈⃤ @MadsTweetedThis Lord Fanny (DC)



She was raised as girl as a kid because men aren’t allowed to become witches and her grandmother didn’t want the lineage to discontinue. As a teenager in Brazil she became a prostitute who joined a freedom fighter group.



Lord Fanny (DC)She was raised as girl as a kid because men aren't allowed to become witches and her grandmother didn't want the lineage to discontinue. As a teenager in Brazil she became a prostitute who joined a freedom fighter group.Recommendations: Invisibles (1994)

DC’s superhero, Lord Fanny featured in The Invisibles series, is a gender-bending woman and a shaman too. Born in Brazil as a boy named Hilde Morales, he was brought up as a girl by his grandmother for initiation into witchcraft. Joining the freedom fighters' group, The Invisibles, they move on to get magical powers from various gods and goddesses.

15) Jules Jourdain

Jules Chin Greene @JulesChinGreene



can confirm, as another trans masc named Jules just read next week’s Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate and am pleased to say that DC’s new trans masc hero, Jules Jourdain/ Circuit-Breaker, is both the real deal and the cowboy of your dreams. Can’t wait to see where this hero goes!can confirm, as another trans masc named Jules just read next week’s Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate and am pleased to say that DC’s new trans masc hero, Jules Jourdain/ Circuit-Breaker, is both the real deal and the cowboy of your dreams. Can’t wait to see where this hero goes!⚡️can confirm, as another trans masc named Jules https://t.co/AR3Z6QhVev

DC has introduced a trans-masculine superhero, named Jules Jourdain with the moniker Circuit Breaker. He is an actor who can control and manipulate Still Force energy and is poised to act with the Doom Patrol. He can drain energy and absorb it or transfer it at will.

16) Ystin

armand stands with the WGA ✡︎ @dhampirbf dc's only trans masc character, the shining knight (or sir ystin/justin), is debated either a trans man or nonbinary trans masc (i lean towards the latter because of the second panel)

he has a girlfriend too :D

he has a girlfriend too :D dc's only trans masc character, the shining knight (or sir ystin/justin), is debated either a trans man or nonbinary trans masc (i lean towards the latter because of the second panel)he has a girlfriend too :D https://t.co/Fp4ue3b4kT

Shining Knight, or Sir Ystin, is a gender-bending DC superhero who came out after a few editions when they declared – “I am both…I was born this way”. While biologically female, they identify as male. They belong to Arthurian times, born around 8000 BC, knighted by King Arthur.

17) Brilliance

Ren 🏳️‍⚧️ @thecrowqueen47

She is an icon and needs to be more prominent!!!

Please!!! @Marvel Please put Brilliance in more things! She represents a lot of trans people in basically being a trans female pokemon trainer scientist!She is an icon and needs to be more prominent!!!Please!!! @Marvel Please put Brilliance in more things! She represents a lot of trans people in basically being a trans female pokemon trainer scientist!She is an icon and needs to be more prominent!!!Please!!!

Brilliance, also named Justine, is an adversary of the Wasp and is confirmed as transgender by the creators. As a member of the AIM, this agent has fought both Wasp and the Mockingbird using a gelatinous monster, Gooey Gary. She planned to mend her ways and can be a great addition to MCU.

18) Jessie Drake

Jonathan Loves X-Men @jonathan_eff



Only three appearances in nearly 30 years.



What do we need to do to make this happen? Today would be a great day for @Marvel to announce that Jessie Drake, the first trans mutant, will appear somewhere.Only three appearances in nearly 30 years.What do we need to do to make this happen? Today would be a great day for @Marvel to announce that Jessie Drake, the first trans mutant, will appear somewhere. Only three appearances in nearly 30 years. What do we need to do to make this happen? https://t.co/Us1QTEt3BR

Jessie Drake is the first trans character from Marvel to openly come out with her preferences when she was saved by Typhoid Mary. While holding the power of imitating the physical features of people near her, she became a transwoman by choice. Her powers include empathic metamorphosis.

19) Jake Young

Lily Simpson is trans but not in a gay way @LilySimpson1312 Alas, we have no trans dudes in the X-men yet (seriously come on Marvel) but the closest we get is Jake Young who was in a couple of Avengers comics

When a Super Soldier experiment meant for women was implemented on transman Jake Young who had been on hormone therapy, he developed combustive fire powers. As Hawkeye rescued the subjects of the project, he took Jake as his assistant to bust the experiment and even to fight the villain.

20) Tong

Lan @ rest. @reedvondoom @Crimzin15 Tong the Moloid is literally... part of the Future Foundation and a trans girl...... FF IS LITERALLY ABOUT FAMILY

According to a charming Marvel story, Tong is a Moloid and was officially genderless. However, after being rescued by The Thing of the Fantastic Four, Ben Grimm, they rediscovered themselves as a girl. An outcast from the Forgotten City of the High Evolutionary, Tong joined Future Foundation to restore the Multiverse.

These are just a few of the many gender-bending characters that exist in the Marvel and DC universes. These characters are important because they provide representation for trans people and help to break down stereotypes.

