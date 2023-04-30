5 most beloved female characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become one of the most beloved franchises in recent years, partly thanks to its iconic characters. From the superpowered heroes to the formidable villains, the MCU has created a vast universe of characters that have captured the imagination of fans around the world.

Over the years, the franchise has introduced many memorable female characters who have significantly impacted the MCU. From the fierce and powerful Scarlet Witch to the highly skilled spy and assassin Black Widow, these characters have become fan favorites and have helped pave the way for greater representation and inclusivity in superhero media.

Peggy Carter, Ms. Marvel, and 3 other most beloved female characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

1) Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff)

The deadly and beloved Avenger, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, is a beloved female character in the MCU. Her skills as a spy and assassin have made her a valuable member of the Avengers, and her quick wit and combat abilities have made her a fan favorite. Her tragic death in Avengers: Endgame only solidified her place in the hearts of fans.

Natasha Romanoff's complex backstory, including her traumatic experiences as a former assassin, has made her character development one of the most intriguing in the MCU.

Her relationships with other characters, particularly her close friendship with Clint Barton/Hawkeye, have added depth to her character and made her more relatable.

2) Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

Wielding immense power, Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, has captured the hearts of fans (Image via Marvel Studios)

Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, has made her one of the most beloved female characters in the MCU. Initially introduced as a villain under the influence of Ultron, Wanda's tragic past and journey of self-discovery have made her a fan favorite.

As a powerful telepath and reality warper, Scarlet Witch has proven to be a formidable force in the MCU.

Fans eagerly anticipate her next appearance after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and despite the uncertainty about her future in the MCU, Scarlet Witch's impact on the franchise is undeniable. Her presence has paved the way for more female superheroes in the franchise.

3) Peggy Carter

An inspiration to many, Peggy Carter, the fearless agent and founder of S.H.I.E.L.D., is a beloved icon of the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Peggy Carter, portrayed by Hayley Atwell, is a standout character in the MCU. Her intelligence, strength, and determination as a British agent during World War II made her an instant fan favorite in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Her enduring love for Steve Rogers and contributions to the founding of S.H.I.E.L.D. have solidified her status as a beloved character in the MCU. Peggy's character is so well-loved that she starred in her TV series, Agent Carter.

Atwell's portrayal of the character was so brilliant that Marvel brought her back whenever they featured Peggy in a film or TV series. In an alternate timeline, Peggy took the Super Soldier serum and became Agent Carter instead of Steve's Captain America, adding even more depth and complexity to her character.

4) Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

A new addition to the MCU, Kamala Khan, brings diversity, enthusiasm, and relatability to the franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, is a fantastic addition to the MCU and a beloved female character. As a teenage superhero and a Pakistani-American Muslim, Kamala's character adds much-needed diversity and representation to the MCU.

Kamala's enthusiastic personality and desire to be like her idols resonate with many fans, especially young girls. Her struggles to balance her superhero duties with her family life and cultural identity add depth to her character and make her relatable.

Fans eagerly anticipate her appearance in the upcoming film The Marvels, and her presence in the MCU is a step towards greater representation and inclusivity in superhero media.

5) Gamora

The fierce and skilled warrior, Gamora, has become a fan-favorite in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, is one of the most beloved female characters in the MCU. As a Guardians of the Galaxy member, Gamora has shown herself to be a fierce warrior and an essential part of the team. Her complex backstory, including her relationship with the villain Thanos, adds depth to her character and makes her more than just a skilled fighter.

Gamora's death in Avengers: Infinity War was a shock to fans and left them eagerly anticipating her return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Her journey of self-discovery and her relationship with her fellow Guardians make her an integral part of the franchise and her return in the upcoming film is sure to be a highlight for fans.

The MCU has introduced a diverse cast of female characters that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. These five characters: Black Widow, Gamora, Peggy Carter, Ms. Marvel, and Scarlet Witch, have proven to be particularly beloved.

Their strength, intelligence, and unique personalities have made them standout characters that fans are eager to see more of in future MCU films.

