7 funniest Marvel characters who are yet to make an MCU appearance 

There is no denying that there are more than a handful of Marvel characters who can inject humor even in the most catastrophic scenarios. Besides easing the tension, it also helps make them more relatable. Let's be honest, it isn't truly a race to save the world without some wisecracking on the side. For instance, one such Marvel character who seems to have perfected the art of sarcasm is Deadpool.

Although Deadpool never fails in terms of unabashed retorts and quips, there are other Marvel characters in the MCU who are equally witty. Tony Stark, for one, is always eager to ridicule his opponents, which only riles them up more. Spider-Man's candid observations also give the audience plenty to laugh about. Then there is Rocket Raccoon, who keeps coming up with hilarious one-liners like a pro.

While the MCU has done a good job of throwing the spotlight on several funny Marvel characters, there are still some worthy names that are yet to make an appearance.

Mojo, She-Hulk, and five other Marvel characters who can liven up the MCU with their amusing sense of humor

1) Gwenpool: First appeared in Howard the Duck vol. 6 #1

Gwenpool is truly one-of-a-kind because she is the first comic book superhero who is openly aromantic and asexual. The fact that her costume is similar to Deadpool's is mostly because of a misunderstanding on the tailor's part. However, it seems unlikely that Wade will object, given how she is as feisty and witty as he is.

Furthermore, she is aware that she is in a comic, which she uses to provide unexpected comic relief, like dumping Marvel characters in spaces between panels.

2) Human Torch: First appeared in The Fantastic Four #1

It's been a long time coming, but the Fantastic Four will make its MCU debut in 2025. As the movie will feature a whole new cast, it will be interesting to watch how they make the beloved Marvel characters their own.

Out of the four, Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, has always been the most impulsive. He never lets go of an opportunity to pull one over. Johnny's sense of humor particularly thrives in the company of The Thing, and they are seen constantly trying to prank one another.

3) Impossible Man: First appeared in Fantastic Four #11

Impossible Man may look far from threatening, but his molecular manipulation ability ends up giving the Fantastic Four quite a bit of trouble. As for the comic element, it is mostly unintentional, but readers can't complain when his reckless personality keeps leading him into all sorts of absurd shenanigans.

With Fantastic Four's imminent MCU entry on the horizon, fans certainly won't mind seeing this Marvel character pop up to cause some of his usual chaos.

4) Mojo: First appeared in Longshot #3

Humor and sarcasm aren't exclusively reserved for heroes. Marvel villains have also entertained fans with their quick wits on numerous occasions. One hilarious supervillain who hasn't made it to the MCU yet is Mojo.

Some villains like to conquer worlds and universes, but not this Marvel character. He is more addicted to creating sensational shows where mutants battle each other for the sake of entertainment. His dark humor, often taking digs at other people's pain and suffering, may not be for everyone. However, fans who get it will love to see Mojo do his thing on screen alongside other Marvel stars.

5) Slapstick: First appeared in The Awesome Slapstick #1

With a name like that, this Marvel character is expected to deliver on comedy and he does. As a teenager, he enjoyed pulling pranks, and his wacky sense of humor stuck even after he stumbled through a portal and turned into an indestructible living cartoon character.

Slapstick's brazen personality is akin to Deadpool, who hires him to be a part of Mercs for Money. His ties with Wade may yet help him make an MCU appearance in the future.

6) Strong Guy: First appeared in The New Mutants #29

Guido Carosella didn't really fit in when he was young, which is why he used comedy as a coping mechanism and became the class clown. Even as Strong Guy, he faces many struggles, but his razor-sharp wit can still find humor in dark times.

Given the opportunity to become part of the MCU, there is little doubt that this Marvel character will find a way to make the audience laugh and root for him.

7) Squirrel Girl: First appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes vol. 2 #8

In most cases, Marvel characters who break the fourth wall are usually hilarious, and Squirrel Girl is no exception. In fact, in terms of funny heroines in Marvel, she may be second only to She-Hulk. Smart and sassy, she can dish those one-liners as well as she can take down powerful enemies.

She was primarily developed to offer some respite from the dark and dramatic narratives that usually appear in comics. So, if the MCU ever needs a pick-me-up, they know who to call.

Movie-goers will certainly be interested in these Marvel characters with excellent comedic timing if they were ever to make an appearance in the MCU.