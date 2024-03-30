A definitive guide to all the songs in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 (finale)

Disney's Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 crossed its halfway mark with the release of its eighth episode on March 20, 2024. With that, on March 29, 2024, the Walt Disney Company released the soundtrack of episodes 1 to 8 in a batch of 39 songs put together under the title, Star Wars: The Bad Batch - The Final Season: Vol.1 (Episodes 1-8). The newly released soundtrack is available on digital music platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

For the uninitiated, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 is the final season of the spinoff of the Star Wars franchise which takes the story forward from Star Wars: Clone Wars explaining the retreat of the Jedi and the rise of Palpatine's Imperial rule of the galaxy. Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, the series is currently streaming on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3: All songs in Vol.1

Disney released Star Wars: The Bad Batch - The Final Season: Vol.1 (Episodes 1-8), the soundtrack of the first eight episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3. As mentioned before, 39 original tracks in the album are composed by Kevin Kiner. Kiner had been involved in the soundtrack for other Disney shows such as The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Ahsoka.

While this is the first volume of the soundtrack for the show, the second volume covering the music of the remaining episodes, 9 to 15, will be made available in early May.

The list of the 39 songs in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 Vol.1 album are listed below:

Previously On, 2:21 Daily Routine, 3:21 New Experiment, 3:21 Surprise Inspection, 3:28 A Glimmer of Hope, 2:02 Durand's Council, 3:57 Regs, 3:17 Into the Ruins, 2:19 Vines Attack, 3:19 Marauder to the Rescue, 3:11 Mission Not Over Yet, 1:33 Something's Different, 4:57 Unexpected Guest, 4:10 Escape Plan, 3:06 Need Her Alive, 3:54 Sneaking Into Town, 3:59 Pay The Fine, 4:02 Finding Batcher, 3:14 Cargo Dock Clash, 3:27 Reunion, 2:29 Back on Pabu, 2:28 Returning to the Outpost, 2:54 Hard Talk, 2:13 Activate the Sensors, 3:32 They Always Work It Out, 2:23 Secret Meeting, 2:26 Pursuing the Assassin, 2:10 Teth, 4:49 CX-2, 2:36 They Are Coming, 2:54 Troopers Arrive, 3:40 Box Them In, 3:13 Battle of the Snipers, 2:59 Stand Down, 5:05 Fennec's Offer, 3:27 Sylar Saris, 3:26 Mines and Gators, 3:11 The Hideout, 4:30 Space Club Mix, 2:28

For interested listeners, the soundtracks of the previous two seasons are also available on Apple, Amazon and Spotify, along with the recently released volume one of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3.

What is the short recap of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 so far?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 is the concluding season of the series that is the sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It revolves around a group of mutated clones who do not submit to the unilateral demands of Emperor Palpatine. In this season, the Bad Batch is busy protecting their sister, Omega, who is under pursuit due to her high M-count.

While they have been able to rescue Omega from the clutches of the evil Doctor Hemlock, they are on the run looking for a safe passage. After helping Fennec Shand in a daring ordeal, in the hope of getting more information about M-count, the Bad Batch got duped by her.

However, Fennec's contact, Asajj Ventress, easily located the group waiting on Pabu and told them the true significance of M-count. Trusting Ventress, Omega asked to be tested for her Force power in the Jedi way. While the rest of the Batch continued to distrust Ventress, she went ahead with Omega's training.

With Ventress saving Omega from the attack of a sea monster, the rest of the squad reluctantly started trusting her. While leaving, Ventress warned them about the Empire's lookout for Omega, hinting that they were not safe on Pabu.

Continue watching Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 on Disney+. Meanwhile, one can also download the soundtrack of the first volume of the season.