Ahsoka episode 8: Exact release time and where to watch

Ahsoka episode 8 is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 6 pm PT, marking the highly anticipated season finale. The long-awaited Star Wars spinoff is finally reaching its conclusion. However, the protagonist, Jedi, is not done with all her duties yet. Before the final curtain calls, there is a lot she must achieve along with her allies, Sabine and Ezra.

The villains, Admiral Thrawn and Baylan Skoll, still have more evil plans to carry out. The show also contains scattered crossovers from the original series in many ways, whether it is a reunion with Ezra Bridger, holovids of Anakin Skywalker, or a cameo of C-3PO droid. What remains to be seen is how Ahsoka episode 8 ties all the loose ends to give the show a fitting ending.

As to the journey of the Jedi Knight, it might continue even after Ahsoka episode 8 closes. Whether there will be a renewal of the show for a second season or the protagonist will cross over to the original timeline and take her battles to the Republic remains to be seen. While there is no confirmation from the makers about a following season, the storyline will determine if that will be needed.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for episode 8.

Ahsoka episode 8 will air on the last TanoTuesday of the season

Expand Tweet

Ahsoka episode 8 will air exclusively on Disney+. No other platforms have received the rights to air the show. A Disney subscription is a must to catch the finale of the series as soon as it rolls out. Disney’s website has all the information on the packages they offer for new viewers, and a subscription is just a click away.

Ahsoka episode 8 will arrive on screens on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 6 pm PT and on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 1 am GMT. TanoTuesday is used by the fans for Ahsoka Tano's character. The date changes as per the location and time zone of the viewers. Some of the time zones and the release time for Ahsoka episode 8 are:

Pacific Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 6 pm

Central Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 8 pm

Eastern Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 9 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1 am

British Summer Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 2 am

Central European Summer Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 3 am

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 6.30 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11 am

Expand Tweet

The show was brought forward from the usual Disney release of Wednesdays at zero hour PT to Tuesdays at 6 pm PT. This gave two release dates to each episode of the show: Tuesdays in America and Wednesdays in Europe, Asia, and Australia. The concept received a good response, and due to Disney+ will also release Loki season 2 in the same two-day format.

Ahsoka episode 8 storyline might be the mysterious power Baylan is seeking

Expand Tweet

Rick Famuyiwa has directed the finale episode. As the season finale, Ahsoka episode 8 is likely to have a major showdown between the Jedi warrior and her chief adversary, Thrawn. The backdrop of the battle is expected to be the planet of Peridea, where Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, reunites with Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger.

The showdown between Ahsoka and Thrawn could be crucial, as Thrawn's deep knowledge of Anakin as Darth Vader allows him to anticipate the Jedi's actions. However, a battle may hinder his plans, and he may leave it to his army, Enoch and the Nightsisters. If he attempts to leave Peridea, Ahsoka may want to stop or chase him.

Expand Tweet

Alternatively, she may send Ezra and Sabine after Thrawn, and she stays back in Peridea to look for Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson. Baylan has abandoned his apprentice, Shin Hati, to whom Ahsoka has offered a helping hand towards redemption.

Whatever the bigger mysterious power Baylan seeks may appear in Ahsoka episode 8 while Shin and the Jedi fight to put it down.

The ending may provide threads leading to a second season or take the story to the original Star Wars timeline. Watch Ahsoka episode 8 to catch the series ending for the first season on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, and Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at designated time slots of the zones.