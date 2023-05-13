5 best-written characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU for short, has revolutionized the superhero genre and redefined what it means to be a blockbuster franchise. The MCU has become one of Hollywood's most successful and influential franchises, with a sprawling, interconnected universe that spans over 30 films and multiple TV series.

However, it's not just the impressive box office numbers that make the MCU special. It's the unforgettable characters that inhabit this world of superheroes and supervillains that have captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

While the MCU is known for its larger-than-life heroes like Iron Man and Captain America, the supporting characters and villains give the franchise depth and complexity.

From the charmingly villainous Loki to the noble warrior King T'Challa, these characters have become just as beloved as their heroic counterparts. This article lists five of the best-written characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explores what makes them so compelling.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Black Panther, Peggy Carter, and 3 other best-written characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

1) Tony Stark/Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist, is a complex character who is both arrogant and vulnerable (Image via Marvel Studios)

Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., is a fan favorite and one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stark is a complex character with flaws and vulnerabilities, making him a relatable and human hero. He's a genius billionaire who uses his intelligence and resources to become a superhero, but the consequences of his actions also haunt him.

His character arc throughout the MCU is one of the most compelling, as he grows and evolves into a selfless hero who ultimately sacrifices himself to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise and its fans.

Stark's wit, intelligence, and vulnerability make him a memorable character, and Robert Downey Jr.'s charismatic performance brings him to life. His journey from selfish playboy to selfless hero is a testament to the power of character development, and his legacy will continue to inspire fans for years to come.

2) Loki

Tom Hiddleston's Loki is a charismatic trickster who is both charming and dangerous, with a character arc that has evolved from villain to antihero (Image via Marvel Studios)

Tom Hiddleston's performance as Loki has been one of the standout aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The god of mischief is a fan-favorite character who is charismatic and unpredictable.

Loki is a compelling character because of his complex personality. He can be both villainous and sympathetic depending on the situation. Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki has been consistently excellent throughout the franchise, and his chemistry with Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a highlight of the series.

In his Disney+ series, Loki's character has been given even more depth and nuance. The show explores different character versions, including a more vulnerable and introspective side of Loki that we haven't seen before. Hiddleston's performance continues to impress, and the dynamic between Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius is one of the series' highlights.

3) Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa, the king of Wakanda and the Black Panther, was regal and inspiring, with a dedication to his people and a willingness to do what is right (Image via Marvel Studios)

Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa/Black Panther was more than just a superhero; he was a cultural phenomenon. Boseman's dignified and regal performance brought a powerful presence to the screen, making T'Challa an inspiring and impactful character.

Beyond his physical prowess and incredible technology, T'Challa's unwavering dedication to his people and commitment to doing what is right, even in the face of tradition, made him a hero for the ages.

T'Challa's character arc throughout the Black Panther solo movie and his appearances in the Avengers movies were among the most satisfying in the MCU. As he grapples with leadership challenges and confronts the realities of the outside world, T'Challa's character grows and evolves, becoming not just a king but a symbol of hope and change.

Chadwick Boseman's untimely death only cemented the importance and impact of his portrayal, and T'Challa's legacy as the Black Panther will live on as one of the most beloved characters in the MCU.

4) Peggy Carter

Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter is a tough and capable agent who is a role model for women everywhere, with a touching love story with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Image via Marvel Studios)

Peggy Carter is a standout character in the MCU, not only for her impressive physical abilities as a capable agent but for the way she defies gender norms and expectations. Atwell's portrayal of Peggy is strong-willed, fiercely independent, and determined, making her an inspiration for women everywhere.

Her love story with Steve Rogers is a heartwarming and enduring aspect of the MCU, cementing her place as a beloved and important character in the franchise.

Despite not having superpowers in the universe of MCU-616, Peggy's impact on the MCU is immeasurable. Her resilience and courage in the face of adversity, both on and off the battlefield, make her a character to be admired and respected.

Her legacy continues to influence the MCU, with her heroic spirit inspiring other female characters to follow in her footsteps. Peggy Carter may not wear a cape or have superhuman abilities, but she is undoubtedly a superhero in her own right.

5) Thanos

Josh Brolin's Thanos is a complex and terrifying villain who believes he is doing the right thing, even if it means sacrificing everything (Image via Marvel Studios)

Josh Brolin's portrayal of Thanos is a masterclass in villainy. His character is a formidable adversary who presents a real threat to our heroes. What makes Thanos such a compelling villain is his conviction in his righteousness and that he's not just a one-dimensional bad guy.

Brolin's performance brings depth and nuance to the character, making him both terrifying and relatable. Thanos' presence in the MCU has had a lasting impact on the franchise, and his character arc is one of the most impressive.

His journey from a shadowy figure in the background to the main antagonist in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is both satisfying and heartbreaking.

Thanos' legacy as a villain will be felt for years, and his character remains one of the best written in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Special Mentions

Erik Killmonger

Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger is a sympathetic and complex villain whose motivations are rooted in his tragic past and his desire to help oppressed communities (Image via Marvel Studios)

One character who deserves an honorable mention is Erik Killmonger, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther.

Killmonger is a villain who is both sympathetic and terrifying. His backstory is tragic, and his goal of liberating oppressed people around the world is one that many can relate to. His violent and extreme methods make him a formidable foe for T'Challa and the rest of the Wakandan royal family.

Jordan's performance is outstanding, and his chemistry with Boseman makes their showdown one of the most emotional in the franchise.

2) The High Evolutionary

Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Chukwudi Iwuji's portrayal of the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has received praise for its narcissistic and sociopathic but charming qualities.

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Suicide Squad, has also cited the High Evolutionary as one of his favorite Marvel Comics villains, comparing him to a space version of Dr. Moreau from the film Island of Lost Souls.

While the High Evolutionary may not have the same level of recognition as the other characters on this list, his fascinating and dark character has undoubtedly left an impression on those who have encountered him in the comics and the MCU.

In conclusion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us many well-written characters that have captured our imaginations and inspired us to be heroes in our lives.

From Iron Man to Killmonger, these characters have become cultural icons and will continue to be celebrated for years. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has set a high bar for superhero storytelling, and we can't wait to see what characters they introduce next.

