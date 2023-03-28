Captain America: New World Order - Liv Tyler returns as Betty Ross

If a new report by Deadline is to be believed, Liv Tyler, who played Betty Ross in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, will reprise her role in 2024's Captain America: New World Order. This marks the character's first appearance in the MCU, nearly 15 years after her last appearance in The Incredible Hulk.

Tyler's character is the daughter of former U.S. Army General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who will serve as the president of the United States in the film. Thunderbolt Ross was previously played by William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, and the Avengers films, up until his passing, following which he was replaced by Harrison Ford in the role for New World Order and the upcoming Thunderbolts.

Captain America: New World Order is one of 2024's most anticipated Marvel projects. The film, which will serve as a continuation of 2021's Disney+ miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will follow Sam Wilson in his new role as Captain America, as he deals with a new conspiracy revolving around the fictional metallic substance known as Adamantium.

Who is Betty Ross? Liv Tyler's character in Captain America: New World Order

Liv Tyler first appeared as Betty Ross in the MCU in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, where she served as a professor at Culver University as well as the love interest and former colleague of Bruce Banner (Hulk), who helped shield him while he was on the run from her father, Emil Blonsky (Abomination), and the U.S. government, who wanted to utilize Banner's gamma radiation to create super-soldiers.

At the end of the film, she resumed her life as a professor at Culver University, while Banner went into hiding in order to control his transformations.

Betty was then not seen again in the MCU, until an alternate version of her appeared in an episode of the animated anthology series What If...?, titled What If...The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?, where she was voiced by Stephanie Panisello.

Betty Ross is not the only character from The Incredible Hulk returning for Captain America: New World Order. Also returning in the film is Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, who was also last seen in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. In the film, Sterns will reportedly become the villain known as The Leader, which was teased at the end of the 2008 film. In the comics, The Leader served as one of Hulk's archenemies, alongside Abomination.

Betty Ross' role in Captain America: New World Order is currently unknown. However, due to her father Thunderbolt Ross playing a large role in the narrative, it can be assumed that Betty would factor into the plot in some capacity, presumably in the role of a scientific mind aiding the U.S government.

Other information on Captain America: New World Order

The plot of the upcoming film will reportedly revolve around a fictional metal known as Adamantium, which will be found on the celestial known as Tiamut, last seen in 2021's Eternals. Tiamut has since become an island and multiple countries and governments will be seen warring over possession of the metal.

In the comics, Adamantium is best known as the metal that is coated over the skeleton of the iconic X-Men mutant and superhero, Wolverine.

According to Screenrant, the events of Captain America: New World Order will reportedly tie in to the events of Thunderbolts. The latter film will see the titular team travel to Tiamut Island to claim Adamantium.

Captain America: New World Order will be theatrically released on May 3, 2024. The film is directed by Julius Onah from a script written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The following actors serve as the cast of the film:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross

Also appearing in Captain America: New World Order is Xosha Roquemore, who has been cast in an undisclosed role. Sebastian Stan is also rumored to be reprising his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. Stan's rumored role in New World Order will reportedly tie into his confirmed appearance in Thunderbolts.

