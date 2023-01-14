Doctor Strange 3: Release date and time prediction, what to expect, and more

After the suspenseful and enigmatic end of the last Doctor Strange movie, fans are now eagerly waiting for Doctor Strange 3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has more than one cliffhanger. This needs to be followed up on and answered.

The franchise's first sequel came in 2022, almost six years after the first Doctor Strange movie. The pandemic was one of the reasons for this delay. Now, the third movie of the franchise may not take too long. Speculations suggest 3 to 4 years as the tentative gap for the next release.

There is no fixed release date yet from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the Doctor Strange production team. However, the possibility of Doctor Strange 3 is bright. For fans, it is time to wait patiently and watch out for any information coming their way.

Doctor Strange 3: An estimate of the release date

Twitter has been ablaze with speculation that Doctor Strange 3 is likely to be released before the already scheduled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Since the Avengers movie is slated for a May 2025 release, fans are hoping to see Stephen Strange on screen sooner.

However, since there is no news on the start of production on the movie, expecting an early summer 2025 release looks difficult. There would be a need to postpone either the Avengers movie or Doctor Strange 3. Avengers: Secret Wars, which was already scheduled for November 2025, has been pushed to May 2026.

Scott Derrickson, the director of the first Doctor Strange movie, is expected to helm this project as well. This is good news because his approach towards the iconic character has won many hearts.

There is a lot of guesses and speculation about the movie release because of the line-up of MCU phases 5 and 6. It seems inevitable that Doctor Strange will be part of the Avengers' wars. But Multiverse of Madness has some loose threads that need to be tackled first. Moreover, reports from different sources are quoting different dates for the releases, further adding to the confusion.

As per The Direct, insider Jason Kane (Twitter handle @GGeneralHolt8) claimed that Doctor Strange 3 is slated for a 2026 release.

Doctor Strange 3: Guessing the plot and other details

In a recent interview, actor Benedict Cumberbatch expressed satisfaction about his character being a vital part of the MCU. He displayed casual assurance that there would be a third movie of the character, though it is not official yet.

Multiverse, Darkhold and Dormammu may feature in this movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

Since this sequel will be the third in the series, the storyline is likely to pick up from where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left off. Viewers can therefore expect the doctor to deal with various effects of dark magic as in the second movie.

According to the stories in the comic books, Clea starts as Strange’s disciple, becomes his wife, and succeeds him as Sorcerer Supreme. She is also related to the dreaded Dormammu. Strange defeated Dormammu in the first movie. However, Clea has been warning Stephen about some threats which could be about the return of Dormammu.

There is also a hint that Doctor Strange will eventually be part of the Avengers: Secret Wars movie slated for a later release. The plot of Doctor Strange 3 will introduce old and new adversaries and build up for a fight in the Secret Wars.

Likely cast for Doctor Strange 3

Charlize Theron, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez are likely cast (Images via Marvel)

Needless to say, the titular role will be played once more by Benedict Cumberbatch. Benedict Wong is expected to be part of the movie as Sorcerer Supreme. Charlize Theron as Clea can also be confirmed as she pointed out in an interview that she had some work to do related to Clea.

Whether Rachel McAdams will return as Christine Palmer, perhaps in another reality, is yet to be confirmed. The same is true for the character of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who can travel across the multiverse.

The expected death of the Scarlet Witch has closed any chance of an interaction between this character and Doctor Strange. Thus, a return of Elizabeth Olsen does not seem likely, though the actor is hoping to be back in MCU’s future projects.

Is a teaser or trailer for Doctor Strange 3 out?

Since nothing has been officially finalized for this third Doctor Strange movie, there is no trailer or teaser from official sources yet. The MCU has kept all plans under cover. However, the internet is flooded with well-intentioned speculation and teaser/trailers from eager fans and various communications from actors likely to be involved with the project.

