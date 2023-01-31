Every major movie trailer to expect at the Super bowl 2023

Super Bowl 2023 will be a monumental event for movie fans, as two highly anticipated trailers are set to debut during the historic sporting event. DC Studios' The Flash and Universal Pictures' Fast X will premiere their respective trailers for fans, promising a glimpse into two of the biggest upcoming releases of the year.

The Flash marks Warner Bros.'s first Super Bowl trailer in 17 years, and the studio has high hopes for the upcoming film, which has reportedly received positive reactions in test screenings.

Meanwhile, Fast X is set to be the biggest film in the Fast and Furious franchise, with a whopping $340 million budget and a star-studded cast list that includes actors Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

The Flash and Fast X trailers will reportedly premiere their trailers during this year's iteration of Super Bowl

Warner Bros will mark their appearance at the Super Bowl after 17 years with The Flash

The Flash will release on June 16, 2023 (Image via Warner Bros)

Warner Bros. is making a comeback to the Super Bowl after 17 years with The Flash's trailer, the last time was in 2006, when it premiered trailers for Bruce Willis' 16 Blocks, the disaster film Poseidon, and the dystopian action flick V for Vendetta.

The Flash's trailer is expected to offer fans a better look at the film's storyline, which will center on two multi-versal versions of Barry Allen/The Flash and feature appearances by Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Michael Keaton's Batman.

The upcoming movie has reportedly received positive feedback from test audiences, with the latest scores reported to rival Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. The film is being tipped to be the best in the DC Extended Universe, having tested better than Wonder Woman and Shazam!

With a release date set for June 16, 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting the new trailer, which will be available at the Super Bowl and will probably be attached to the Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania screenings from February 16, 2023.

Fast X is tauted to be one of the most expensive non-Disney films ever

It's all about Family (Image via Universal Pictures)

Vin Diesel has confirmed that the first trailer for Fast X will arrive in the Super Bowl. The tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X serves as the first of a two-part film closing out the main franchise and has a reported production budget of around $340 million, making it the most expensive non-Disney film ever.

The upcoming movie will feature an all-star cast, including Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. The film will also see the addition of Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and Alan Ritchson, with Momoa playing a flamboyant villain.

Filming for Fast X took place across several locations, including London, Rome, Turin, Lisbon, and Los Angeles. There have also been rumors that Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Gisele Yashar in a cameo appearance. It is set to hit cinemas on May 19, 2023.

Super Bowl 2023 promises to be an exciting event for movie fans with the trailer premiere of two highly-anticipated releases. With both films boasting an all-star cast, big budgets, and positive feedback from test audiences, the trailers will surely highlight the big game and will give some respite to anxious and loyal fans who are waiting with bated breaths for their favorite movies' releases.

