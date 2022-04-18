Exploring 10 best memed moments from comics: From Batman slapping Robin to Captain America's "Hail Hydra"

Comics have given us several incredible moments, and we've seen some of those great moments in live-action and animated adaptations. However, Marvel and DC have given us more than just unbelievable stories; yes, we are talking about the legendary undying memes.

Over the years, we've seen so many comic panels going viral as hilarious memes. These panels go through unique edits to make them relatable to ongoing situations.

So, if you're keen to learn about some of the most famous comic memes, here's a list you might enjoy.

Exploring the weirdest yet funniest memes from comics

10) Squirrel Girl beats Thanos

This event takes place in 'GLX-Mas Special' (Image via Marvel)

Isn't it funny to see a powerful supervillain like Thanos beaten up by the not-so-powerful Squirrel Girl? Marvel fans might know that Squirrel Girl has defeated her fair share of opponents, including Galactus and MODOK. However, she didn't exactly defeat them; instead, she befriended them.

The fight between Thanos and Squirrel Girl takes place in the Great Lakes X-Men holiday special comic, GLX-Mas Special. Squirrel Girl is nowhere in front of the other threats in the Marvel universe. Noticing a spaceship in the field while she was looking for toilet paper for her team, she ran into Thanos.

Although the fight between the two wasn't shown, we see the Squirrel girl standing beside Thanos' body. She learns from Uatu that she has saved the Multiverse from the powerful villain. However, Thanos' body posture and the confusion on Squirrel Girl's face turned that panel into a meme that we can't get out of our minds.

9) Doctor Doom toots

Doctor Doom blows the horn to summon a sea demon (Image via Marvel)

Spidey Super Stories might seem like a typical comic book. However, what should be a topic of discussion is the hilarious dialogs of Doctor Doom and Namor. A meme was born when the duo went to Namor's throne room.

Doctor Doom finds out that a strange horn has been tied to the ceiling. Upon confirming it from Namor, he learns that it's an undersea horn. The rest can be seen in the above picture where Namor is warning Doctor Doom not to use it, and the latter says that Doctor Doom does what pleases him.

No wonder the two villains from Fantastic Four find themselves in such odd situations.

8) Wanda's no more mutants

Wanda affected Mutants even before becoming Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel)

In House of M, Wanda turns erratic and turns against the X-Men and Avengers. She kills several big heroes with her incredible powers, including the fan-favorite Spider-Man. After that, Wanda uses her powers to create a reality that is a utopia for mutants.

Mutants dominate this world, and every hero who's dead in the real world is alive in this new reality. However, some heroes get back their memories, turning against Wanda. Even Magneto, Wanda's father, is against his daughter's actions.

So, in response, Wanda creates another reality where mutants start losing their powers. But before crafting this reality, Wanda utters "no more mutants" to her father.

The three words became a famous dialog, and the internet was stormed with memes. This was one of the reasons why the 2005s X-Men event House Of M is still stuck in the mind of Marvel fans.

7) Hercules' approval

Hercules appeared in 'The Incredible Hercules' (Image via Marvel)

Hercules appeared in The Incredible Hercules, which Greg Pak wrote. In its 122nd issue, there's a scene where the character gives a kooky thumbs up.

Even though Hercules couldn't get a promising place in the Marvel universe, one of the memes stating "credit approved bro" has been stored in internet history since the 2000s.

The meme also helped Hercules have one of the funniest online presences even after this many years.

6) How do I shot web?

The meme came out of the 1984 issue of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Image via Marvel)

If you're a Spider-Man fan, you might have heard of the popular 'How do I shot web' meme. The meme originated from a panel in 1984 The Amazing Spider-Man issue.

It features our beloved Spider-Man holding his hands out to ask a question. Initially, this picture arrived on the promotional page to ask readers for their feedback on the advertisement. However, the image quickly became a meme, thanks to a frustrated gamer who used the phrase for the first time.

Apparently, it was a new player who had "shooting webs" as his weapon choice. But since he was a beginner, he didn't know how to execute the attack, and he used the phrase "How do I shot web" on the gaming server.

Since then, the term has often been used with Spider-Man pictures to point out a noob gamer.

5) I don't want to cure cancer

The meme was originated from the second issue of 'Spider-Man and X-Men' (Image via Marvel)

The comedy encounter between Sauron, a dinosaur-themed villain, and Spider-Man can't be missed from the list of memed moments in comics. The second issue of Spider-Man and X-Men features the former as a teacher in the X-Men university.

The dialog that flooded the internet has Spider-Man saying:

"You can rewrite DNA on the fly, and you're using it to turn people into dinosaurs? But with tech like that, you could cure cancer!"

Sauron replied:

"I don't want to cure cancer."

And Sauron's direct and honest reply was worthy of turning into a legendary meme.

4) Captain America eating his shield

The fan-art features Captain America and Bucky (Image via Marvel)

One of the funniest yet weirdest memes of all time is when Captain America wants to eat his shield, and Bucky is seen stopping him. Above is the fan art created by Kerry Callen featuring the duo.

According to the artist, he wanted to create a What-If cover art of the eye-catchy Marvel comics characters, like DC. Unlike what some fans may think, Captain America didn't actually go that insane in the comics.

Also, it isn't an actual cover of an issue. Instead, Callen created the art to poke fun at DC's cover styles.

3) Moon Knight and Punisher: How's your dead family?

The meme is a conversation between Moon Knight and the Punisher (Image via Marvel)

This comic is a bit dark, but it's definitely worth mentioning in the list. In The Punisher #14, we see Moon Knight and the Punisher trolling each other during a conversation. It all starts with Frank asking Marc if he's still crazy, clearly poking fun at Moon Knight's DID.

The conversation later leads to Frank asking Marc how's his imaginary god, and Marc replies by saying:

"He's good. How's your dead family."

Punisher fans might know that Frank's story begins when his family gets killed, so Moon Knight making fun of that was one of the most brutal conversations. So, it's no wonder that Moon Knight's reply became a dark yet popular comics meme.

2) Cap says Hail Hydra

Before becoming a meme, it became a controversy (Image via Marvel)

When Captain America's connection with the Evil Hydra organization was revealed, it became a topic of controversy. However, later, it didn't take much time to become a meme.

It is obviously worth thinking about how someone continuously fighting against an organization can become an agent for the same organization.

The meme gained a lot of attention, and several comics fans worldwide started making edits with other comics characters. For instance, there are two edits: in one, Spider-Man is seen stating "forget responsibility," and Batman staying, "I shot my parents."

Apart from that, there are several more edits worth looking at.

1) Batman slapping Robin

Originally Batman slapped Robin in a 1965s comics (Image via DC)

When it comes to the most iconic moments in comic book history, it's definitely 'Batman Slapping Robin.' It's one of those panels in comics that received unlimited edits for so many different ongoing scenarios. The meme even surfaced online to compare the actual moment to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.

The original Batman slapping Robin happened in a comic published in 1965. Apparently, the comic focuses on Batman, who believes that Superman and Superboy killed his father.

On the other hand, Robin tries to reason with his mentor, and Batman slaps him when Robin tries to convince him otherwise.

