Fans mock Gal Gadot's return in Fast X following Wonder Woman exit

Since the third part of Wonder Woman is no longer in development, Gal Gadot might be out of her role as the Amazon princess. Peter Safran and James Gunn have been creating their own direction for the DC Cinematic Universe, and Gal Gadot is likely done with DC Studios.
Now Gal Gadot is left to figure out her next move. The actress was dumbfounded when she teased the third film amid reports of Wonder Woman 3's cancelation.
According to some reports, Gadot is returning as Gisele in Fast X, the next entry in the Fast & Furious series. While this might be good news for the fans of Fast & Furious, others have taken to mocking the actress on social media.
Fans troll the Fast & Furious franchise over Gal Gadot's return in Fast X
Why are fans targeting Gal Gadot?
The Fast & Furious franchise has a history of bringing back characters who have supposedly been killed in action. This pattern has been showcased with characters like Han and Letty.
Gadot's character Gisele seems to be the next one in line to return from the dead. The only problem is that we've seen her die as she sacrifices herself to save Han in Fast & Furious 6 (2013).
Gisele Yashar is reportedly coming back again, which has led fans to think the Fast & Furious franchise writers have no original creative ideas left. This is further reinforced by the fact that the action-packed franchise has relied on star power from the likes of John Cena, Jason Statham, Idris Alba, and Dwayne Johnson to revitalize.
Gisele's alleged return triggered fans into calling out the franchise for its unoriginal ideas, and Gadot sadly ended up being the medium for the crossfire on social media. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:
Gal Gadot's journey in the DCEU (so far)
The Fast Five actress first played the character of Wonder Woman in 2016. In Batman V Superman, Wonder Woman demonstrated her powers in the fight against Doomsday
After the death of Superman, Wonder Woman's presence also ensured that the world wasn't entirely without a superpowered protector capable of taking on formidable enemies.
While Gadot hasn't exactly been a fan favorite, Wonder Woman was a strong entry for DCEU, which helped inspire hope for the future.
Wonder Woman was a completely different product than any other DCEU film released up until that point. It was funny yet serious, visually stunning, and spanned a story that cemented the origins of the Amazonian while using the historical context of World War 1.
However, the release of the theatrical cut of Justice League (2017) immediately ruined the goodwill that Wonder Woman had brought about. The film was a critical failure. Wonder Woman 1984 was released in 2020, opening up to mediocre reviews.
Now that Patty Jenkins is out of the DCEU picture, we don't know if the actress is sticking around in the upcoming DC slate. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran will likely have a brand new plan to reboot DCEU, the chances are slim. Still, Gadot would leave a compelling legacy behind her escapades and battles as Princess Diana of the Amazon.