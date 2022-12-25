Fans mock Gal Gadot's return in Fast X following Wonder Woman exit

Since the third part of Wonder Woman is no longer in development, Gal Gadot might be out of her role as the Amazon princess. Peter Safran and James Gunn have been creating their own direction for the DC Cinematic Universe, and Gal Gadot is likely done with DC Studios.

Now Gal Gadot is left to figure out her next move. The actress was dumbfounded when she teased the third film amid reports of Wonder Woman 3's cancelation.

According to some reports, Gadot is returning as Gisele in Fast X, the next entry in the Fast & Furious series. While this might be good news for the fans of Fast & Furious, others have taken to mocking the actress on social media.

Fans troll the Fast & Furious franchise over Gal Gadot's return in Fast X

Why are fans targeting Gal Gadot?

The Fast & Furious franchise has a history of bringing back characters who have supposedly been killed in action. This pattern has been showcased with characters like Han and Letty.

Gadot's character Gisele seems to be the next one in line to return from the dead. The only problem is that we've seen her die as she sacrifices herself to save Han in Fast & Furious 6 (2013).

Gal Gadot in Fast Five (Image via Universal)

Gisele Yashar is reportedly coming back again, which has led fans to think the Fast & Furious franchise writers have no original creative ideas left. This is further reinforced by the fact that the action-packed franchise has relied on star power from the likes of John Cena, Jason Statham, Idris Alba, and Dwayne Johnson to revitalize.

Gisele's alleged return triggered fans into calling out the franchise for its unoriginal ideas, and Gadot sadly ended up being the medium for the crossfire on social media. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

The Oath Breaker @Mojica_Rosas Gal Gadot returns for fast and furious x nobody die this franchise unless than you are an unrepentant villain Gal Gadot returns for fast and furious x nobody die this franchise unless than you are an unrepentant villain 😒 https://t.co/RtyZQHrQ0F

🎃☠️ Scarlet Whit🦇🕸 @WhitneyPuppy My fiancé @PocketSparrows has had a theory for a long time that the Fast & Furious franchise will end with Vin Diesel drag racing the devil, and now that Gal Gadot is back, I’m like, okay, he & Tyrese Gibson are going to physically have to retrieve her soul from hell My fiancé @PocketSparrows has had a theory for a long time that the Fast & Furious franchise will end with Vin Diesel drag racing the devil, and now that Gal Gadot is back, I’m like, okay, he & Tyrese Gibson are going to physically have to retrieve her soul from hell 😱

The Braaains Before Xmas! 🎅 @BasementBros69 The Fast & Furious Family welcoming back Gal Gadot and The Rock after their DC licking The Fast & Furious Family welcoming back Gal Gadot and The Rock after their DC licking https://t.co/OAJjeUuIJF

Jonathan @skyzzwalker @CultureCrave @TheDirect Did we all not see this scene? My man Han SAW HER SACRIFICE HERSELF FOR HIS SURVIVAL! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @CultureCrave @TheDirect Did we all not see this scene? My man Han SAW HER SACRIFICE HERSELF FOR HIS SURVIVAL! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DYh9Ht3ah6

Gal Gadot's journey in the DCEU (so far)

The Fast Five actress first played the character of Wonder Woman in 2016. In Batman V Superman, Wonder Woman demonstrated her powers in the fight against Doomsday

After the death of Superman, Wonder Woman's presence also ensured that the world wasn't entirely without a superpowered protector capable of taking on formidable enemies.

Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman, 2017 (Image via Warner Bros.)

While Gadot hasn't exactly been a fan favorite, Wonder Woman was a strong entry for DCEU, which helped inspire hope for the future.

Wonder Woman was a completely different product than any other DCEU film released up until that point. It was funny yet serious, visually stunning, and spanned a story that cemented the origins of the Amazonian while using the historical context of World War 1.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman A.K.A. Prince Diana (Image via Warner Bros.)

However, the release of the theatrical cut of Justice League (2017) immediately ruined the goodwill that Wonder Woman had brought about. The film was a critical failure. Wonder Woman 1984 was released in 2020, opening up to mediocre reviews.

Now that Patty Jenkins is out of the DCEU picture, we don't know if the actress is sticking around in the upcoming DC slate. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran will likely have a brand new plan to reboot DCEU, the chances are slim. Still, Gadot would leave a compelling legacy behind her escapades and battles as Princess Diana of the Amazon.

