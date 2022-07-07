From Firefly to Swamp Thing: New characters introduced in Harley Quinn Season 3 trailer

After 2 years of long waiting, Harley Quinn is set to return with a brand-new season this month. Fans have been waiting for the titular character's return after Season 2 ended on a high note with Harley and Ivy escaping the wedding as a couple.

Truly an R-Rated show, Harley Quinn is famous for its dark comedy and unique approach to the lives of supervillains in the DC Universe with no constraints.

HBO Max finally released Season 3's trailer last week, which shows Harley and Ivy going on an 'Eat, Bang, Kill Tour' as they get familiar with their newfound relationship. The trailer promises more chaos, intense emotions, new characters, and a lot of action!

The more, the merrier: Harley Quinn set to introduce several new characters in Season 3

Harley Quinn @dcharleyquinn and we’re back this summer b*tches! The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seenand we’re back this summer b*tches! The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen 😍 and we’re back this summer b*tches! https://t.co/ik3c7SHqsx

The season marks the return of Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, and Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, among others.

In the all-new trailer of season 3, we also see a lot of new faces - the good, the bad, and everything in between.

So, let’s break it down and get familiar with the new characters.

1) Amanda Waller

Harley captures Amanda Waller (via HBO Max)

The trailer of Harley Quinn opens with the titular character getting a surprise gift for Ivy for their two-week anniversary, which turns out to be none other than Amanda Waller, Head of Suicide Squad. She is well-known in the DC universe for her ruthless nature and persuasive techniques. What she lacks in superpowers, she makes up for with powerful connections and sheer dedication to achieve her goals.

In the trailer, her first words are about Ivy not returning her emails, which might very well mean that Amanda is trying to recruit Ivy to the Suicide Squad, making her an important part of the show.

2) Firefly

Firefly (via HBO Max)

Another villain who is set to make his debut in the series is Firefly, a sociopathic pyromaniac. With an impressive knowledge of pyrotechnics, he is one of the most recurring enemies of Batman and is obsessed with setting things on fire.

Several versions of Firefly have been seen in different forms of media. The character is rumored to appear in the upcoming HBO Max live-action Batgirl movie, portrayed by Brendan Fraser, as well.

3) Plastique

Plastique? ( via HBO Max)

There is another new face in the trailer who can only be assumed to be this show’s take on Plastique. In the comics, she used to wear a costume full of plastic explosives that she could detonate manually. Since then, she has gained the ability to make objects explode by touching them.

In the trailer, it seems like the show went for a more original approach for the volatile villain. Though the show's design of the character does seem a lot different than DC Comics' version of the character, the purple outfit and red hair give it away.

4) The Court of Owls

Harley and Ivy in the secret meeting of The Court of Owls (via HBO Max)

In an action-packed part of the trailer, we see our beloved couple infiltrate a secret society formed by the wealthiest and oldest families of Gotham, known as The Court of Owls. They are known to be a dangerous organization because of the influence they hold over people and their reputation for carrying out gruesome assassinations in the comics.

In true Harley Quinn fashion, what seems like a sinister meet-up soon turns out to be something else, and fans will have to see how that turns out for Harl-Ivy.

5) Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing in Season 3 (via HBO Max)

Harley Quinn and Ivy are not the only new couple in town. As shown in the trailer, their old acquaintance Nora Fries (voiced by Rachel Dratch) has found her new love interest in Swamp Thing.

A well-known name in the DC Universe, Swamp Thing mostly lives on the horror side of the DC Universe just like Ivy. It will be fascinating to see how this terrifying anti-hero gets mixed in the usual chaos and schemes of Harley Quinn.

6) James Gunn

James Gunn in Season 3 (via HBO Max)

With the recent success of his new adventure in the DC universe, Peacemaker, James Gunn is set to make his animation debut as himself. His appearance is not a surprise for most. Patrick Schumacker, the co-creator of Harley Quinn, already confirmed it, and the director also tweeted about Gunn's role in this season of the show.

James Gunn is known to be an enjoyer of the show, though it seems like the person most thrilled about this appearance is none other than our very own Clayface, who wants James Gunn to sit on him, literally.

Various new characters are set to appear in the new additional season of the show. Though they didn't reveal themselves in the trailer, the showrunners have already confirmed the appearances of John Constantine, Mad Hatter, Clock King, and Nightwing.

The first 2 seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on HBO Max, and Season 3 will premiere on July 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far