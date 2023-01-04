Henry Cavill fans upset as he is cast out of the James Bond race

Henry Cavill fans are not happy as a recent report has claimed that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the primary frontrunner for the role of James Bond. Cavill fans have been clamoring for the Superman actor to be cast as Bond following his departure from both the DC Extended Universe and The Witcher franchise.

According to a report by the New York Post, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has recently starred in a series of action films such as Bullet Train and Tenet, is reported to be the next in line to assume the role of iconic super spy following a meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli, replacing Daniel Craig, who essayed the role in five films from 2007 to 2021. Similar reports even stated that Taylor-Johnson auditioned for the part last year.

Henry Cavill fans, however, in particular, have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same, believing the former Superman is the perfect fit for the role.

Henry Cavill fans believe that he is the right fit for James Bond

Shortly after the reports of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's supposed final talks with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli for the iconic role hit the internet, fans of Henry Cavill took to Twitter to share their thoughts. His fans pointed out in different ways that the actor should and must be the next one in line to bag the role of James Bond instead of Taylor-Johnson, as Cavill is the optimal and right fit.

Fans have good reason to believe Henry Cavill should be Daniel Craig's live-action theatrical successor to the mantle of Bond, as he has shown that he can tackle the role well, as evidenced by his wide-ranging acting ability. Bond is a role that requires versatility, and Cavill has shown that he has the chops to pull it off.

Cavill easily slipped into the role of an uncertain but inquisitive and optimistic Superman in the DC Extended Universe. He successfully essayed the role of villain August Walker in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and has captured the brooding element of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher to pitch perfection. All these roles have proven that Cavill has the necessary qualities to play James Bond. Even an AI program by the name of Largo.ai has supported Cavill's casting by comparing his attributes to that of Bond and concluding that he is the optimal choice.

Henry Cavill has a lot of supporters for the role. He has expressed interest in playing Bond himself, saying "he would jump at the opportunity," as he told GQ in an interview in 2021. Cavill also said:

"Time will tell, You don’t know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything’s always on the table."

After losing both Superman and Geralt of Rivia, this could be another role, besides Warhammer 40k, that could help Cavill grow as a star in Hollywood.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson also has support for James Bond casting

While many fans believe Henry Cavill is the best choice for the next Bond, others have shown support for Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The latter is also another versatile actor with a wide range, and he has shown it time and time again.

Taylor-Johnson, via his role as Tangerine in Bullet Train, has captured the focused, calm, and cool-headed nature present in Bond. He also received praise for his role in Bullet Train from several fans.

Much like Cavill, Taylor-Johnson has also showcased range in various other roles, such as in Godzilla as soldier Sam Brody. He captured the sadistic nature and killer instinct of serial killer Ray Marcus in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals. He has even wowed audiences around the world with his fan-favorite but short-lived portrayal of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill are not the only versatile actors around for James Bond, as actors such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Golding, and Richard Armitage have also shown that they are versatile and great in their own right and can tackle the role if they bag it.

It is currently unconfirmed as to who will be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig. Fans can only hope that a really good and versatile actor is chosen for the role.

