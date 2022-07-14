How did Kamala Khan switch places with Captain Marvel? Ms. Marvel Episode 6 breakdown, Mutants/X-Men Easter eggs, and ending explained

MCU Ms. Marvel recently ended on a high note. A story that began in the streets of New Jersey transcended space and time as the protagonist traveled from the modern-day US to Karachi earlier.

The series showcased Kamala Khan’s quest to protect the world with her newfound powers as she learned about her rich South Asian history. With a stellar cast delivering phenomenal performances, the show raised the bar for other Marvel shows and showcased a brighter MCU.

The epic finale answered many of the questions posed in the initial episodes while also opening doors to new ones. For ex: Where did the bands come from? Is Kamala a mutant? How did Captain Marvel pop up in the post-credit scene?

Easter eggs breakdown of Ms. Marvel season finale

While the reader might be curious about a more serious question, we pose a simple question: what year did the events of Ms. Marvel take place? As per episode 1, we know that the show's events occur post-Avengers: Endgame, and it is estimated that it takes place in 2024, a year after the battle of Earth in Endgame.

In the opening shots of episode 1, we can see the green-colored Statue of Liberty, meaning that the statue's restoration and redesign to hold Captain America’s shield has not begun yet. We can seemingly conclude that Ms. Marvel takes place before the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye series.

Episode 6 - No Normal

The final episode is titled No Normal, a nod to Ms. Marvel's first comic of the same title. The title is also a subtle hint for the Khan family, suggesting things will change drastically.

Kamala Khan confesses to her parents that she is Night Light, to which her parents reply rather casually. The scene is similar to her comic book origins, where she confesses to her mother of being a superhero.

The series has invested time and effort in developing the characters of Kamala’s family members. The reveal of her secret identity could mean that her family will play an active role in her superhero shenanigans.

New superhero costume

Ms. Marvel’s new costume looks incredible. It was gifted by Kamala’s mother Muneeba, and while the mask was a gift from her best friend Bruno, the scarf was given by Kareem, and her disfigured pendant became her superhero emblem.

Adorably, Kamal wears her red Converse shoes as she leaps through buildings using her hard light superpowers. The costume aligns with the comic, using the correct color scheme with scope for improvement in the future.

Sonic Canons from Incredible Hulk

In the epic climax, we see DODC use sonic guns, non-lethal yet powerful guns used to apprehend criminals. While the weapons were extensively used in the school building sequence, an upgraded sonic canon can be seen in possession of DODC.

Sonic Cannon is uncannily similar to those used to capture the Green Goliath in The Incredible Hulk. A weapon with the potential to stun the Hulk was used on Kamala, and yet she survived using her Hard Light. The scene showcases the immense strength of the character and her potential.

Embiggen!

While hardcore Marvel fans were disappointed after the series tweaked Kamala’s powers, the creators seem to have made up for their error in the season finale. Ms. Marvel can be heard using her ultimate catchphrase, "Embiggen."

In the fight against the giant Sonic Canon, Kamala covers herself in an aura of hard light as she grows in strength and stature, just like in comics. She has enough strength to topple a couple of sedans. She even catches a HUMV mid-air.

Kamran: The new member of Red Dagger?

Kamala calls for a friend across the border, Kareem, and asks for his aid in hiding Kamran. With the help of Kamala, Kamran can control his powers and escape. The son of Najma can later be seen in Karachi. It introduced the Red Dagger hideout, where he comes face-to-face with Kareem.

Kamran could be a new member of Red Dagger, where he trains in physical combat and learns to use his powers. It is also theorized that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will hire Kamran to be a part of Thunderbolts.

Kamala is Marvel

In a heartwarming scene, Kamala is seen sitting with her father on the rooftop of her house. Her father revealed that Kamala in Urdu means Marvel, which she is ecstatic to hear about since Captain Marvel is her favorite superhero. The quiet yet cathartic moment gave birth to her superhero name, Ms. Marvel.

The episode also recreated a classic Marvel comic poster where Ms. Marvel can be seen sitting over a street lamp.

The first mutant of MCU

At the end of the episode, as Bruno meets Kamala, he reveals that Kamala’s genetic makeup is different than normal humans. He then tells her that her genes have 'some mutations,' following which the audience hears the theme music of X-Men 97.

The scene suggests that Kamala could be the first mutant to appear in MCU’s Earth 616’s main continuity. While the creator might have strayed away from the character’s Inhuman history, making her a mutant is a genius alternative.

Meeting your heroes - Captain Marvel appears

In the epic post-credit scene, Ms. Marvel can be seen resting on her bed as her magical bangle starts to glow. A magical aura makes her disappear, and her hero Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, takes her place.

Captain Marvel dons a modified suit and is stunned to see a room filled with her drawings and posters. Kamala and Danvers switching places suggests that the bangle could be Nega Bands, a Kree artifact Mar-Vel and Rick Jones used to switch places in battle.

Najma and Aisha retrieved the bangle from an unknown blue hand, a significant Kree feature. It is possible that the previous wielder of the bangle was, in fact, a Kree.

It is also theorized that Captain Marvel holds another pair of bangles. However, the bangle cannot be spotted on her wrist.

