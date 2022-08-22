How many sisters does Reed Richards have? Mr. Fantastic meets a mysterious half-sister in Fantastic Four #46

The first superhero family, the Fantastic Four, are adept at making news. After the release of Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness, the head of the family attracted attention for his brief appearance. A few weeks ago, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige stated that the Fantastic movie will be released in November 2024 and will open phase 6 of the Multiverse saga.

Now, the superfamily has shocked Marvel fans again with the reveal of Reed Richards’s half-sister in issue #46 of their latest comic series.

Marvel Comics recently released a preview of Fantastic Four #46, Family first. The comic, which will be released on August 24, 2022, is written by Dan Slott, while Cafu provides the art for the comic. The preview showcases Professor Joanna Jeffers and a group of marine biologists studying plankton on a ship in the North Atlantic Sea. Their research was cut short by the arrival of Reed Richards.

It was revealed that Prof. Joanna Jeffers is the daughter of Nathaniel Richards and half-sister of Reed Richards. The siblings take off in Fantasticar and reach Grimm Youth Center on Yancy Street, where the rest of the Fantastic family are engaged in arts and crafts night. The writer Dan Slott on marvel.com said:

"I always try when I wrap up a book to put the toys back in the box. I don't want to burden the next team with stuff they don't want to play with,"

Reed Richards's another sister is Tara Richards, who was an ally of the Fantastic Four

The news about Mr. Fantastic's half-sister, Tara, was revealed in Slott's run in issue #35. After the family defeats Kang and his variants, Reed Richard's father, Nathaniel Richards, appears in a hologram.

Nathaniel shared a partial holographic image of his daughter and asked Mr. Fantastic to take care of her. Hardcore Marvel fans started speculating about the identity of Richards' newest relative. A few believed that she was Tara Richards, who was last mentioned in the aftermath of the Civil War series.

More about Tara Richards' past

Tara Richards, aka Huntara, first appeared in April 1993 in Fantastic Four #377. Created by Tom DeFalco and Paul Ryan, Tara is the daughter of Nathaniel Richards and step-sister of Reed Richards.

She first appeared as the antagonist of Fantastic Four as she joined Ulysses Klaw's Fearsome Four. The Fantastic Four at the time were Spider-Man, Sandman, Silver Sable, and Daredevil. Huntara critically wounded Reed Richards by piercing her scythe in Richard's chest.

Later, it was revealed that Franklin Richards, son of Mr. Fantastic, and Huntara, trained together under Warlord Kargul in Elsewhen. After the death of Mr. Fantastic and Dr. Doom, Huntara was reformed as she allied with Franklin, Devlor, and Vibraxas to form the Fantastic Force.

Together, they defeated many super villains, including Ulysses Klaw, Zarathustra, A.I.M., Super Adaptoid, and others. Tara Richards left the team and was replaced by Jennifer Walter, aka She-Hulk.

The Fantastics have gone through hell in Dan Slott's Family first. The heroes saved the world from alien reckoning in the Reckoning War arc, saved the multiverse, and had an irreversible effect on the Human Torch, who could not turn off his flames.

The introduction of a new character in the extended Fantastic Four family is a breath of fresh air. Issue #46 will also mark the guest appearance of Namor, the King of Atlantis.

Edited by Shreya Das