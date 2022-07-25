How does Spider-Man: Freshman Year tie into MCU? Details explored amidst first look shown at Comic-Con 2022

Spider-Man: Freshman Year made quite the debut at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. With the creators bringing exclusive artwork and more, we got a general idea of what the series might be about, the characters we will get to see, and the villains we will meet.

However, there was one big question after the panel concerning whether Spider-Man: Freshman year is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. With a bunch of information being dropped at Comic-Con, let's look at how it will fit within the ongoing franchise.

Breaking down information for Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Peter Parker's starting suit in series

In the MCU canon, we know what Peter's homemade suit looked like. Featuring a red sweatshirt with some blue overalls underneath, it was pretty basic. It looks like that suit won't be featured over here.

Peter will be getting a completely new look with a blue jacket on. While his web shooters look extremely similar, his starter suit here seems quite different from what we saw in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

All suits Spider-Man will have during series

Spidey Updates @SpideyUpdate The Suits that Peter Parker will be wearing throughout the show The Suits that Peter Parker will be wearing throughout the show https://t.co/Mj1ZxGRW2X

Apparently, Peter won't just have one suit in the show, but multiple. Aside from the homemade suit, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will feature the classic red and blue Spidey costume. Alongside that, he will have four other suits as well.

While the details on the other suits aren't available yet, one of them pretty much looks like the Future Foundation suit. This might hint at the fact that Peter might even interact with the Fantastic Four in the series.

Villains in series

Spidey Updates @SpideyUpdate Villains Peter will Face throughout the series: Villains Peter will Face throughout the series: https://t.co/iMnrmqywU2

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will bring some huge villains in as well. While the inclusion of characters like Scorpion, Hammerhead, and Chameleon is sure set to excite fans, the big bad here will be Doctor Otto Octavius. This does break the canon a bit, but more on that later.

Peter's friends

The series will also see Peter have a bunch of friends. While the cast of characters is still yet to be confirmed, the one that will immediately stand out is the inclusion of Norman Osborn and Amadeus Cho.

For those who know, Amadeus Cho also goes on to become the Hulk in the comics.

Norman Osborn will be Peter's mentor

Spidey Updates @SpideyUpdate Norman Osborn will Appear in the show, and will take on a ‘mentor’ role, similar to that of Tony Stark in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man Home Trilogy. Norman Osborn will Appear in the show, and will take on a ‘mentor’ role, similar to that of Tony Stark in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man Home Trilogy. https://t.co/ic8qj65DWv

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark was Peter Parker's mentor, but it looks like this show will change that. Norman Osborn is reportedly set to be Parker's mentor.

This again breaks the canon considering Oscorp and the Osborns were confirmed to not be in the MCU.

Daredevil and Doctor Strange will appear

Spidey Updates @SpideyUpdate Peter Parker will Team Up with Daredevil (voiced by Charlie Cox) and Doctor Strange. Peter Parker will Team Up with Daredevil (voiced by Charlie Cox) and Doctor Strange. https://t.co/i6zDL6Z5Cc

Daredevil and Doctor Strange, played by Charlie Cox and Benedict Cumberbatch, respectively, are also set to appear in the series. What their roles will be here remains to be seen, but let's wait for a while, seeing how everything might pan out.

How does it fit into MCU canon?

When originally announced last year, Spider-Man: Freshman Year was told to be the true origins of the MCU Spider-Man. With it taking place six months before Captain America: Civil War, there are many contradictions based on what we have seen and what has been told about this show.

For starters, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was confirmed that Oscorp never existed in the MCU. So, the inclusion of Norman Osborn is even more baffling.

Also confusing is Doc Ock's inclusion, considering Peter faced a multiversal version of him in No Way Home and has never had an interaction with the character before.

Even with Peter's friends, the noticeable exclusion of Ned breaks canon. He is Peter's closest friend in school. That's not even mentioning the inclusion of Doctor Strange.

The first time Peter interacted with Strange was during Avengers: Infinity War.

Spidey Updates @SpideyUpdate Spider-Man: Freshman Year Season 1 will release in the year 2024. Spider-Man: Freshman Year Season 1 will release in the year 2024.

Maybe the best explanation here could be that it does take place in an adjacent MCU universe but instead puts its own spin on Spider-Man so it won't have to be burdened by the limitations of an already developed character.

Whatever it may be, we will have to wait and see when Spider-Man: Freshman Year releases in 2024 on Disney+.

