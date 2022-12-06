Is Mark Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Explained

Mark Hamill, the popular Star Wars actor, is famously friends with the Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn. Many think that Hamill is finally set to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy 3. This is not a crazy assumption for fans to make, since Hamill is pretty vocal about his friendship with Gunn.

Many fans even spotted Mark Hamill in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. That begs the question: Is Mark Hamill in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

So far, he hasn't been announced as being part of the cast. It's left for fans to figure out if Mark Hamill is in the film, considering that keeping such things hidden until the last minute is right up James Gunn's alley.

Nathan Hamill debunks rumors about Mark Hamill's presence in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special introduced a fair share of novelty in the MCU. While Cosmo The Space Dog is finally part of the team, fans also saw actor Kevin Bacon playing himself in the Holiday Special. However, there was one instance where fans thought they saw Mark Hamill.

Fans went crazy on Twitter thinking that they spotted Mark Hamill in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. However, the Star Wars actor's son, Nathan Hamill, took to Twitter to debunk the theory. Mark Hamill also reacted to the tweet, and the actor in the scene is in fact assumed to be Troy Beecham, or so is the word on the street.

Mark Hamill wanted to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Mark Hamill and director James Gunn (image via Twitter/hamillhimself)

Mark Hamill has previously spoken about wanting to be in a Guardians film. The Star Wars star had a conversation about the same with ComicBook.com in 2021 and spoke about him being neighbors with the Marvel director. He talked about touching base with Gunn and said that he would like to meet him, "not only as a good neighbor," but also as an "out-of-work actor."

He said:

"I'm a huge fan of James Gunn, there's no doubt about that. I've seen all of his stuff, from Slither through the Guardians movies, and I think he's great. We touched base because one Sunday night, I discovered he said something on Twitter and I replied back to him, he was answering a question, he said, 'I suppose I could ask Mark, I hear he's a neighbor of mine,' which was news to me."

He continued:

"So we went back and forth and it was great fun and I said, 'I'd love to meet you, not only as a good neighbor, but also as an out-of-work actor.' I was hardly subtle about it."

A still from the trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (image via Marvel)

Hamill also spoke about meeting with James Gunn later on and hanging out with him. While they had a great time together, it seems like the actor wasn't necessarily seeking to press James Gunn about being a part of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

He said:

"He came over with his girlfriend and spent the afternoon, we had a great time, but we never talked about me working for him or anything like that. He was just a friend. I'd never put him on the spot like that, so we'll see what happens. But he doesn't need me, his movies are really well cast and I just really enjoy watching them."

By the looks of it, Mark Hamill is probably not part of the film. James Gunn is known to surprise his fans, and actor Troy Beecham could possibly be dressed up as Santa in the Holiday Special as a nod to Mark Hamill, as Gunn and Hamill are friends.

Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer (image via Marvel)

Santa Claus is a massively ambiguous presence in Marvel comics. He's an Omega-level mutant who likes to cause a lot of trouble for the Avengers and other superheroes. If Mark Hamill can bring his antics to the MCU via Guardians of the Galaxy 3, then this would be the perfect role for him. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set for a May 5, 2023 release.

