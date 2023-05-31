James Gunn's DCU: 8 reasons why Darkseid should return as the main villain

Zack Snyder's DCEU was building up toward the arrival of Darkseid. He was the ultimate big bad of SnyderVerse but the director never got to finish his story. Now that The Flash is rebooting the SnyderVerse and turning it into James Gunn's DCU, fans expect a new story to be told.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are mapping out a plan for the DCU to continue telling one coherent story for the next eight to 10 years. The first chapter of this story is called Gods & Monsters, which will feature several heroes and villains including the Justice League, The Authority, and many others.

But when the crossovers begin, James Gunn's DCU should once again use the ruler of Apokolips as its main villain, similar to how Thanos was used in the MCU. We never got to see Darkseid's full potential, so he is still fairly unused.

The following reasons explain why Gunn should bring him back in or after Gods & Monsters.

His connection to the Justice League, cosmic scope, and more reasons why Darkseid should be back

1) He is an iconic villain who deserves better

The ruler of Apokolips (Image via DC)

Darkseid is one of DC Comics' most iconic and formidable villains who has fought Superman and the rest of the Justice League multiple times across comics, animated shows, and movies. There are only a few villains who could match his stature and power. So, his reintroduction would provide an opportunity for fans to witness a powerful and menacing adversary in the DCU.

His presence could create a sense of anticipation and excitement among both comic book enthusiasts and general audiences. Even old fans loyal to the SnyderVerse might be interested in Gunn's DCU if the ruler of Apokolips is involved. After all, Uxas' promise was wasted as Zack Snyder's Justice League sequels never happened.

So, fans could be treated to what they never got for the old DCEU, and so could Darkseid, who clearly deserves better.

2) His cosmic scope

The New Gods (Image via DC)

Darkseid's storyline often involves multiple cosmic elements, interdimensional warfare, and the exploration of the New Gods' mythology. Introducing him in the DCU would expand the universe's scope beyond Earth, allowing for epic storylines and the potential to delve into cosmic conflicts on a grand scale.

With his entry, James Gunn could further explore the concept of the New Gods as they could become DCU's version of Eternals, and add a new dynamic to the DCU besides the Justice League, the Lanterns, and the Authority.

3) His comparison with Thanos

Thanos vs. Darkseid (Image via Marvel/DC)

The MCU turned Thanos into the greatest comic book movie villain ever. Darkseid, often regarded as DC's equivalent to Thanos, possesses a similar/greater level of power and poses an even bigger threat with his anti-life equation. However, his motivations are very different.

So, Gunn's expertise in handling a great and powerful villain that has Thanos' caliber makes him well-suited to tackle Darkseid's character and showcase his immense power and unique motivation on the big screen.

4) His connection to the Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image via DC)

Darkseid is intrinsically tied to the Justice League, serving as one of their most formidable adversaries. With Zack Snyder's Justice League gaining popularity through its release on HBO Max, the inclusion of Darkseid in the DCU would provide continuity as that fandom could start following Gunn's DCU as well.

Furthermore, his usage would potentially allow for a deeper exploration of the character's relationship with the League, and his backstory as a New God. Fans could also get some of the greatest comic book matchups as the villain takes on different members of the Justice League, and perhaps even the Authority.

5) His storytelling potential

Uxas in Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image via DC)

The arrival of DC's strongest New God could open up numerous storytelling opportunities for James Gunn and the DCU. His presence could lead to compelling story arcs, exploring themes of power, redemption, and the inherent conflicts between the forces of good and evil.

His rich backstory and complex motivations could be intriguing to explore, adding depth and nuance to the overall narrative. Other possibilities could include his own solo spinoff or his younger days as Uxas being brought to life in a New Gods project.

6) Cinematic visuals

Uxas in Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image via DC)

His distinct appearance, with a powerful build, glowing eyes, intricate armor, and his use of the anti-life equation lends itself well to cinematic adaptation. James Gunn's talent for crafting visually stunning films could bring the villain to life in a visually compelling and impactful way, showcasing the character's awe-inspiring presence on the big screen.

Furthermore, his battles with the Justice Leaguers would offer some great visual prospects as they could turn theaters into colosseums.

7) Fan engagement

The ruler of Apokolips in Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image via DC)

Darkseid has a substantial fan base and is highly anticipated by comic book readers and moviegoers. Bringing him back to the DCU would generate significant fan engagement and interest, potentially leading to increased box-office success and positive reception.

The Joker is a DC villain that is arguably overdone. But Darkseid is someone who has only been explored in the animated space and the comics. He carries a lot of potential for the big screen and could drive a lot of fans to the theaters as he offers the possibility for viewers to witness some brutal battles against DC's finest.

8) Gods & Monsters

James Gunn announcing Gods and Monsters (Image via DC)

Chapter 1 of the DC Universe is titled Gods and Monsters. In the books, Darkseid is one of the characters belonging to the faction of the New Gods, who took the place of the universe's Old Gods. But for many planets, he is someone who is feared as a monster. Intriguingly, Darkseid is also described as both a God and a demon in DC Comics' history.

So, he fits the theme of DCU’s first chapter. If James Gunn doesn't want to make him the main villain of Gods & Monsters, then he could introduce the character toward the end of the chapter. That will give the title a very fitting meaning, leading fans into the next Chapter of the DCU.

While it ultimately depends on the creative decisions made by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Darkseid's return could greatly benefit the DCU by providing an iconic villain, expanding the universe's scope, capitalizing on the filmmaker's experience with cosmic storytelling, and offering compelling narrative possibilities.

Poll : 0 votes