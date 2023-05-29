Logan cast: Why did Sabretooth not return? Liev Schreiber unveils the truth

Logan was one of the greatest, if not the greatest X-Men movie produced by the old 20th Century Fox. It gave Hugh Jackman's Wolverine a gritty and highly emotional sendoff. The character went off on a high, reuniting with his best friend, Charles Xavier one last time. But while watching the film, many fans were left wondering what happened to his half-brother, Sabretooth, and why he didn’t return.

Liev Schreiber's Sabretooth played a significant role in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While the film itself was not highly acclaimed, fans loved what Schreiber had to offer as Wolverine's older brother, Victor Creed. He never returned to the X-Men franchise but was earlier scheduled to appear in 2017’s Logan. However, this plan was never brought to fruition.

Liev Schreiber was not asked to be part of Logan

Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber (Image via 20th Century Studios)

During a recent interview with GQ, Schreiber confirmed that he was never asked to take on a role in Logan.

He said:

"They didn't ask me. No, I mean, I don't think he was part of that story, you know? He wasn't part of that story. I would have loved to bring Victor back, anytime anywhere, but he wasn't part of that narrative. I wonder if I'm getting a little long in the tooth, so to speak, but probably not for Sabretooth."

While Logan was loved and appreciated by most fans, they also missed Sabretooth, especially because he was originally supposed to be part of the film. Hugh Jackman confirmed that he and Logan director James Mangold had quite a few discussions about Sabretooth. He was originally part of the script but was later removed.

Hugh Jackman in Logan (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Back in 2017, Jackman told Collider in an interview:

"Jim [Mangold] and I did talk about it. For my money, [Liev Shreiber] was the best thing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. I thought Ryan [Reynolds] made a lot out of his bit for it. I was always like 'That would be so cool' and the original script for X-Men Origins was a much smaller movie.”

He continued:

“We were sort of toying with the idea, in a way, of what we ended up doing with Logan—it was going to be a movie about these two brothers. Then different circumstances came in and the movie all of a sudden became twice the size, we had a big release date, and it was all of that. So that never happened.”

Logan already had enough characters and X-24 made a great villain, while X-23 was great as a supporting hero. So, Sabretooth wasn't really needed in the story. However, a cameo at the end would have provided some closure to fans and to Wolverine as a character as well.

Will Sabretooth return in Deadpool 3?

Liev Schreiber in Deadpool 3 (Image via Marvel)

With Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, there's always a chance for Liev Schreiber to make a comeback as well. Earlier reports suggested that most of the core Deadpool team from Deadpool 2 will be returning. So, it would make sense for some characters from Wolverine's side to be involved as well.

Needless to say, there are already plenty of characters in the movie. But Hugh Jackman teased that this film will be a "Wolverine & Deadpool" movie. Recently, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld went as far as to say that Deadpool 3 will be more of a Wolverine movie than a Deadpool film.

So, there may be a 50% chance that fans will get to see Liev Schreiber's cameo as Sabretooth as well.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes