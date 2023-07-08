Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase One chronological watch order explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive repertoire of movies and shows that all tie into one plot. With the 44th release, Secret Invasion, airing currently, fans should revisit the MCU to get an idea of the timeline of events, as many are currently confused about a few details involving the series referenced.

While Marvel has released their works in an order that is different from the sequence of events, they have been open about the timeline positioning of the movies. In 2012, it brought together, for the first time, all the titular characters from different movies under one team known as the Avengers.

This kind of story and plot linkage is common in comics. It was, however, the first time the MCU attempted something of this nature. As the storytelling moved forward, more characters joined the team, with each of them spinning off into their own individual movies or shows.

With so many characters, sequential phases, and branching narratives, befuddled fans can watch the movies and shows in the sequence of their calendar events to do justice to the timeline.

How to watch Phase One of Marvel Cinematic Universe chronologically

The Marvel Cinematic Universe forayed into the film industry in 2008 with Iron Man. Set in 2010, it covers events that come into play later on. Although this is the first film in the franchise, subsequent films have covered previous events and occurrences. For MCU fans who are trying to map the official timeline, watching movies in the order of historically significant events will help them understand how they fit in the larger picture.

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reached Phase Five, with shows and movies chronicling events in 2025 and 2026, it would be a good idea to revisit Phase One in its chronological order.

1) Captain America: The First Avenger

Chronologically, Captain America covers the period of World War II (Image via Marvel)

Released by the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger covers the period of World War II. The origin story of Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) begins in 1940 when they enlist for war.

Rejected by the military, Steve Rogers is enlisted in the experimental supersoldier program, which transforms his weak body into a super-strong one. With the new moniker Captain America, Steve fights the Nazi-backed HYDRA alongside Bucky Barnes and Peggy Carter. The story concludes with the crash of Steve's plane and his body remaining frozen for nearly half a century.

2) Iron Man

Iron Man was the first Marvel movie to gain foothold (Image via Marvel)

Iron Man was the first movie released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. In terms of chronology, this is the second movie that viewers should watch. The events of this movie are set in the year 2010.

The movie introduces tech genius and industrialist Tony Stark, exploring the origin story of Iron Man. While Tony was kidnapped by a terror group to build a weapon, he created a body suit that helped him escape. Back home, he improvised the armor suit to help fight terrorism and evil.

3) The Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk is the origin story of Bruce Banner's Hulk (Image via Marvel)

The Edward Norton movie on the gamma-affected superhero was set in the period just after Iron Man’s introduction into the Marvel world. The Marvel Cinematic Universe exposed the green monster as a troubled character.

Exposure to gamma radiation changed the structure of scientist Bruce Banner’s system, turning him into the Hulk. While dealing with rage issues, his changed appearance, and the death of Betty Ross, he must confront his enemy, The Abomination, a heinous villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

4) Iron Man 2

Iron Man 2 elaborated on the dilemmas that Tony Stark faced after introduction (Image via Marvel)

The sequel to the first Iron Man movie covered the 2011 timeline. This Marvel Cinematic Universe movie showcases Tony Stark, the billionaire, as Iron Man, who is pestered by the government.

The plot revolves around the difficulty that the hero faces when the government wants him to disclose his technology to the military while he is hesitant due to the fear of such power falling into the wrong hands. While he and his friends and colleagues tackle this sensitive situation, he has to fight a powerful enemy.

5) Thor

Thor moved between ancient times and 2011 in the timeline (Image via Marvel)

This movie introduces Thor, the God of Thunder, to Marvel fans. Set in the same era as the events of Iron Man 2, parts of the Thor movie also delve deeper into the centuries-old past in the form of flashbacks.

In the storyline that includes the divine world of Asgard, Thor is banished from his homeland by his father Odin on the day he was set to be crowned for displaying brutality against enemies. While he is banished to Earth and stripped of his powers, his evil brother causes trouble in Asgard. The union of Thor and his Mjolnir is the only solution to the threat presented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

6) The Avengers

The Avengers created history by bringing superheroes into the same fight (Image via Marvel)

In The Avengers, set in 2012, the team of heroic warriors banded together for the first time. Superheroes from different backgrounds came together to fight a common enemy.

In this movie, Thor’s brother Loki poses a threat to Earth. To counter the problem, Nick Fury assembles his squad of superheroes and launches the Avengers initiative. The Avengers team is often referred to as the "dream team".

Non-MCU and Disney+ shows that fall in Phase One and are worth watching include:

Marvel One Shot: the Consultant Marvel One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer Marvel One Shot: Item 47

Though part of the Phase Two series, fans may watch Marvel One Shot: Agent Carter and Agent Carter seasons 1 and 2 along with the above-listed shows. Viewers will gain a better understanding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by doing so.

The final word on watching Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase One projects

The chronological viewing of episodes and movies is meant for seasoned Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who are revisiting the films. Catch the movies by buying, renting, or streaming them on a Disney+ subscription. However, this is not recommended for new fans.

Those viewers who are unfamiliar with the movies must stick to watching them in the order of their release. The reason for this is that the post-credits scenes in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies show snippets of the upcoming or next release. These could end up being confusing spoilers for the unaccustomed fan.

