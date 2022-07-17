MCU fans react to Starfox aka Eros' Marvel Comics design based on him after the portrayal of Thanos' brother on-screen

Starfox is back in the comics and in a new avatar. Fans had high hopes for the 2021’s closing MCU film Eternals. The Academy Award-winning director, Chloe Zhao’s attempt at a big-budget Marvel film was not short of a disaster. Eternals turned out to be one of the most poorly rated films, with a 6.3 IMDB rating and 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite a cast containing Hollywood heavy hitters like Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani, the film was a box office disaster. The only supposed good thing that created a buzz about the film was the unexpected appearance of Harry Styles in the mid-credit scene.

Styles appearing as Starfox created a mild buzz for the film but could not save it from doom. The same character will make his Marvel comic relaunch after almost three years, but this time, his design looks uncannily similar to Harry Styles.

Internet is divided with Starfox being Harry Stylized in the recent AXE: Judgment Day one shot

Harry Styles Updates. @TheHSUpdate Preview of Eros, Harry’s character at Eternals, in A.X.E: Starfox.



Left one is the main cover, the right one is the variant cover. Preview of Eros, Harry’s character at Eternals, in A.X.E: Starfox. Left one is the main cover, the right one is the variant cover. https://t.co/aAOpGwOZ5O

Starfox, aka Eros, was last seen in The Final Gauntlet Series of Guardians of the Galaxy. The Eternal resurrected his Titan brother Thanos but lost his life in the process. The character cheated death and is about to make a comeback in a one-shot comic amidst the Judgment Day series which pits the Eternals against X-Men with the Mighty Avengers caught between their conflicts.

Marvel launched the cover of the one-shot comic and fans could not help but notice that Starfox in the comics has been heavily inspired by Harry Style’s look in the Eternals. While fans are debating whether the Marvel comic artists have made the right decision, Twitter has been flooded with opinions.

kira @kirasharry new starfox look is inspired by harry’s personal/scenic appearance and that makes it every better because now he will become eros in every detail new starfox look is inspired by harry’s personal/scenic appearance and that makes it every better because now he will become eros in every detail https://t.co/QOtmP0ca6X

New Type Ace Pilot @Dinobat2020 Screw every other effect that the mcu has had on the comics.



Making Starfox look like Harry Styles is the worst sin. Screw every other effect that the mcu has had on the comics.Making Starfox look like Harry Styles is the worst sin. https://t.co/NEajpTM1CB

C🌙 @midpollosring Harry Styles was born to play starfox Harry Styles was born to play starfox 😍 https://t.co/xQbj6dohzI

New Type Ace Pilot @Dinobat2020 @AquamAnder Also as much as I don’t like them trying to make Starfox look like Harry Styles I really like the design of his outfit for the event @AquamAnder Also as much as I don’t like them trying to make Starfox look like Harry Styles I really like the design of his outfit for the event https://t.co/bbFyoJPp3a

This is not the first time that MCU has crossed the boundaries of the medium and found its way across the comics. Marvel comics dropped Hawkeye’s flamboyant purple costume after Jeremy Renner’s rendition of the character. Loki and Star Lord’s looks in comics closely resemble their MCU counterparts. MCU’s Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp inspired comic writers to introduce Nadia Van Dyne, the secret daughter of Hank Pym, who had no children before.

In a recent interview with comicbook.com, writer Kieron Gillen stated that:

"Having done so much work with Thanos and the Eternals' shared history, the most common recurring question was 'What about Eros?"

He further added that:

"I smiled enigmatically, which everyone missed, because no-one is in my house, watching my response, except my cats. I really should have thought that through… as the world falls into hell, I finally reveal all. The world, more than ever, needs love. Can Eros finally live up to all the hopes he embodies?"

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel True Avenger or cosmic adventurer? It's a fine line. Read up on the #MarvelComics history of the Eternal Eros, AKA Starfox! bit.ly/3qrRvld True Avenger or cosmic adventurer? It's a fine line. Read up on the #MarvelComics history of the Eternal Eros, AKA Starfox! bit.ly/3qrRvld

Starfox was created by Jim Starlin and made his first appearance in Iron Man #55 on October 1972. A womanizer and a boozehead, Eros spent most of his life carefree until the death of his mother at the hands of his brother, the Mad Titan Thanos. After teaming up with the Avengers, Starfox defeated his brother and got back to his relaxed life.

Eros was also charged with s*xual assault and was prosecuted by Jennifer Walters. The infamous event is rumored to be recreated in the upcoming She-Hulk series, with Harry Styles reprising his role. AXE: Starfox One-shot by talented writer Kieron Gillen and with art by Valerio Schiti, will find its way to comic book stores in August or September.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far