Black Panther officially out of The Avengers in latest preview

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wrote T’Challa out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after actor Chadwick Boseman’s tragic demise. This was Marvel’s way of respecting him and acknowledging his legacy. But most fans find it interesting that Marvel is doing something similar with T’Challa in the comics as well. However, the emotion behind this new development isn’t similar.

Apparently, T’Challa has been kicked out of the Avengers in a new preview for Marvel Comics’ Black Panther. This teases how the former king of Wakanda would truly hit rock bottom and would have to find the strength to get back up and save the world.

Disclaimer: This post contains a preview for Black Panther #12

Black Panther isn’t an Avenger anymore

The King of Wakanda (Image via Marvel)

Usually, when T’Challa isn’t a part of the Avengers, he leaves on his own terms, but the latest preview of Black Panther #12 teases that T’Challa will be kicked out from the team. After giving up his position as the King of Wakanda, he has also lost a spot among Earth’s mightiest heroes.

In the last few issues, T’Challa’s dark secret about his network of sleeper assassins around the world was exposed. Just like MCU’s Wakanda has spies spread across the globe, T’Challa, in the current comic's continuity, also had a group of killers installed in various countries and regions of power. They were placed as a failsafe to be activated only when a nation poses a threat to Wakanda.

A panel from issue #7 (Image via Marvel)

When this truth emerged, T’Challa gave up his throne and lost the desire to rule Wakanda. He presumed that he had failed the Wakandans and the country needed a democratic approach. But when his sleeper agents began to be killed, it was alleged that Wakanda’s secret police commander Akili was behind it. Hence, T’Challa went to war with him, and the arc ended with Akili’s suicide.

Now, T’Challa’s old friend Jhai has reemerged along with a sleeper agent who was initially thought to be dead. In the preview, he reveals that the murders of those sleeper agents were all staged, and he still believed T’Challa to be his king.

A panel from #12 (Image via Marvel)

Even though T’Challa has no interest in taking the throne back, Jhai’s vision is to see T’Challa become the King of Wakanda, then the Earth, and ultimately the entire universe. Now, T’Challa isn’t directly responsible for the creation of Jhai’s “terrorist” group, but he does share a bit of blame.

Despite T’Challa asking Jhai to stand down, he won’t listen. This indirect enablement is the main reason why Captain America will kick T’Challa out of the Avengers in the upcoming issue.

The synopsis of Black Panther #12

Cover image of issue #12 (Image via Marvel)

The next issue of Black Panther’s current comics storyline will be released on Wednesday, December 21. The synopsis of the comic reads:

"Just as T’Challa thinks his past secrets lay buried with the dead, the true identity of his latest enemy has left him shaken! Even as he escapes capture and returns to the Avengers, Captain America isn’t too pleased with Black Panther’s role in creating these new terrorists for peace.

"The message is clear: If T’Challa isn’t ready to be a team player, he doesn’t belong on a team. With no kingdom, no Avengers and no allies, who is left to aid T’Challa against this monster of his own making?"

It will be interesting to see the confrontation between T’Challa and Captain America after the latest developments involving Jhai.

Poll : 0 votes